REYNOLDSVILLE — After several attempts over the last three decades, the Kenneth L. Lyons Veterans Memorial Park in Reynoldsville is nearing completion.
Francis Caltagarone, the only living original force behind the project, first had the idea for a veterans park in 1990. He and William “Bill” Weible made their initial move by getting the monument that sat in front of the post office. This monument was erected with the help of James Mohney on Aug. 9, 1997, and was the first piece in the Main Street park that’s taken 32 years to become a reality.
Caltagarone and Weible also published 300 copies of a book of local veterans and information they gathered together. Before further plans of the memorial park could be realized, Weible died unexpectedly.
“This park is a miracle,” Caltagarone said. “Every time we got going, whoever joined me died.”
He said Weible died right where the park is located today, in the apartment building that used to sit there. Caltagarone also worked with Mary Lou King, who joined the pair in their mission in 1994. She helped fill out forms and gather information. King unfortunately died of breast cancer in 2007.
Caltagarone noted that Dan Edwards “looked like he was in pretty good health.”
“About three years ago, Dan Edwards came along and I showed him the stuff I had. One day he came over to me and told me there was going to be a town meeting, with all these organizations involved. We went, and after the meeting we talked to Sam Bundy, and gave him some of the information… He got it rolling. So Dan Edwards and Sam got the ball rolling and that’s why we’re here today,” Caltagarone said at the park’s groundbreaking ceremony about two years ago.
Edwards is the president of the park committee and was one of the first new recruits Caltagarone made on this final attempt to make the park a reality. Several others were quick to follow and attend the meetings once they were started in 2019.
“When we first started, it just seemed like everything was going to be a big challenge and we’ll never get it done, and I say ‘what a difference a day makes,’” said Allan Klebacha, committee member. “We weren’t sure how we were ever going to get it done. That’s a lot of work. We just had enough guys that kept plugging away to get it done and now you see it.”
Other members of the park committee attributed the design of the park to Ray Bussard. Bussard said everyone wanted to see it happen and “participated together to try to achieve that in our various things we could do.” This furthered the ongoing theme of the discussion, that the park was only made possible through the volunteers of the community.
“It’s come together nice because some guys persevere through thick and thin,” Bussard said.
The park design utilized all the veterans monuments that were previously spread around the borough in different locations, like the post office and the pool.
“There’s a lot of names on those stones that we all know,” said Klebacha. “In my opinion, we were working hard to do it for them.”
Committee member Ralph “Tucker” August said the borough got the property and buildings that previously sat where the park is today. The park committee then handled the demolition and clearing, with the help of Ed Yahner from then Advanced Disposal, now Waste Management, who worked with the park on the expense of cleaning up debris.
The borough also donated two of the benches that now sit in the park. The committee also has two more benches to place, but has room for eight more if any organizations or individuals would want to donate or dedicate a bench.
August also said Malone Enterprises was a major help in getting the cannons and monument moved. Edwards also thanked Korb Monuments for making the new monuments that were added alongside the existing ones.
“I can’t stress enough how many volunteers have participated in putting this together. I can’t even think of how much money we saved because of all the hard work with so many volunteers. You look at this park and think of what we spent, and what we should have spent without volunteers, it’s incredible. Sometimes you’re afraid to thank somebody because you know you’re going to be forgetting people who helped. And there’s so many…” Sam Bundy said.
The committee is tentatively planning a Memorial Day service at the park to properly thank everyone who volunteered and donated to make the park a reality.
While the main focus of the park is honoring all veterans, a secondary boost is the availability of the gathering space and new Cebulskie Starlight Stage. Bundy said the amphitheater is going to be well used, not only during town festivals, but hopefully with summer concerts.
“It sure draws a lot of attention in a small town,” Klebacha said of the park.
The only things left to complete in the park are the ADA ramp and handrail, connecting the water, and finishing touches on the landscape. The ramp is the biggest expense left for the committee. The committee also thanked Gary Hanst for his continued work with them on the park as he was unable to join the committee.
“One of the last things we’ve been working on is the pavers across the front of the stage,” said Edwards. “We have more for on that wall to the right… weather permitting we will finish installing the ones that we have.”
The committee planned on there being space left for more pavers to be placed on the wall. The pavers are still being sold, and the money will go to the continued upkeep of the park even once it’s completed. Applications are still available at the Reynoldsville American Legion, but the paver will not arrive until next spring.
A flag retirement box was also installed on the sidewalk in front of the park, as a Scout project completed by Jonah Averill.
The committee is also still accepting donations that will go toward the continued maintenance of the park.
“It’s a transition now from construction to maintenance, so we need the money set aside so that when all of us are gone, there’s still money here for people to take care of the park,” Bundy said.
Donations can be sent to the park committee at P.O. Box 363 Reynoldsville, PA 15851, and checks made payable to the Reynoldsville Community Association (RCA) with Veterans Park in the memo line.