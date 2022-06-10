BROOKVILLE — Eighteen-year-old Abigail Keth of Brookville will reign as queen of the 2022 Brookville Laurel Festival. Members of her court are Laura Rittenhouse of Punxsutawney, first runner-up and Miss Congeniality, and Rebekah Askey of Sigel, second runner-up.
Queen Abigail is the daughter of Timothy and Jennifer Keth. She has been involved in the Dancer’s Studio company and competition team since age 4 and has taken violin lessons since age 7. She holds the 2014 and 2016 title of Pennsylvania State Old Time Fiddle Junior Champion. A 2022 graduate of Brookville Area High School, she plans to attend Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia, with plans to open her own beauty company in the future.
First runner-up Laura Rittenhouse is a 2022 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School. Active in clubs and sports at the school, she worked with kindergarten students under the AmeriCorps program, helping with school work and life skills. She was named the Punxsutawney Women’s Club Girl of the Month in October. She plans to become a veterinary technician or pre-vet.
Rebekah Askey recently graduated as a home-schooled student. She has a vivid imagination and enjoys telling stories and singing. She plans to attend college to study musical theater.
The Brookville Laurel Festival Scholarship Festival was held Saturday evening in the high school auditorium, with “The Roaring Twenties” as its theme. Sandy Young, pageant coordinator, served as master of ceremonies. As an introduction to the program, she read highlights events that happened in 1922.
The opening musical number for the program was a dance routine by the three contestants, performed to “Sing, Sing, Sing” by Benny Goodman. The routine was choreographed by former Laurel Queen Ainsley Wolfe.
The three contestants were judged in five areas: Essay and personal interviews, held before the pageant; talent, evening gown and answer to an impromptu question, with each contestant asked how she would entertain out-of-town guests visiting Brookville on a Saturday afternoon.
For her talent presentation Keth performed a dance routine to “The Face.” Her escort for the evening gown competition was retired U.S. Army Major Randy Becker.
Askey sang “A Million Dreams” from “The Greatest Showman,” accompanying herself on acoustic guitar. She was escorted by Steve Ent, U.S. Navy veteran, for the evening gown competition.
Rittenhouse sang “Daughter of a Working Man.” Escorting her for the evening gown competition was Matt Huling, U.S. Army veteran.
The escorts are members of the Brookville Honor Guard, who also presented the colors at the opening of the program.
Giving her final speech as 2021 Laurel Queen, Brianna Barnett gave a demonstration on making chocolate chip cookies, which were served to the audience following the program. In her retirement speech, Queen Brianna reflected on the past year. “I knew I only had one year as Laurel Queen and I was going to make every minute count. I went to every event I could. I also decided I wanted to give back to the community and as a community project I collected service items for Stray Cat Central.” For her final walk as queen, she was escorted by Commander Bill Littlefield.
Scholarships were awarded to each of the winners: Miss Congeniality, $500; second runner-up, $750; first runner-up, $1,000; and Laurel queen, $1,500.
During the program, Young highlighted Laurel Festival events which will be held this year from Saturday, June 11 to Sunday, June 19, noting some locations may be changed for public safety. She announced that Sen. Cris Dush will be the grand marshal for this year’s parade, which will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18.
Presenting flowers and carrying the queen’s crown were Ben, JD and Luke Gallagher, and Harper and Aubrey Young.
Judges for the pageant were Samantha Young from Mars and Adrianna Rubino of Brookville.