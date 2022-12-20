RIDGWAY — Although “Kettle-Thon” in Ridgway on Saturday fell short of its goal of $2,000, Elk County Salvation Army Service Center Director Hope Weichman considers it a huge success. A total of $1,661 was contributed by passersby who stopped to donate to the volunteer manning the big red kettle sitting in the middle of Main Street or to the bell ringer stationed in front of the service center.
Weichman commented, “We are very thankful for every donation which was made. It is not too late to make your donation, and all monies remain in Elk County and are used to help those in need throughout the year. There has been a 30% to 50% increase in need, compared to other years. Everything costs more this year, and those folks that were barely making ends meet living paycheck to paycheck are now having to decide ‘do I go grocery shopping, or do I pay my heating bill?’ We have our Warm Hearts Campaign going on to assist seniors and veterans and families with children with their heating bills, and donors have been very generous with the more than 170 children signed up for Angel Tree gifts. Donations are still needed to provide food, help with utilities, emergency shelter, and clothing.”
The Salvation Army is a faith-based organization, although there is no longer a church component in the Elk County facility. The mission statement of The Salvation Army states that “We exist to share the love of Jesus Christ, meet human needs and be a transforming influence in the communities of our world.”
The need is great, and monetary donations can be sent to The Salvation Army, 245 Main Street, Ridgway, PA 15853, or can be made at several places in Elk County where you hear a dedicated Red Kettle volunteer ringing the bell. To inquire about any of the programs, call 814-772-0485.