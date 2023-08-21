BENEZETTE — The West Penn Power Sustainable Energy Fund provided a $120,000 grant to the Keystone Elk Country Alliance in support of the construction of KECA’s new outdoor classroom on the Elk Country Visitor Center campus.
Construction is underway to build and fully enclose the outdoor classroom with highly energy efficient folding glass doors and a solar photovoltaic energy system.
Construction of the 40-by-80-foot outdoor classroom that will also serve as an event center, began last fall and is scheduled to be completed by September 2023. KECA contracted construction of the $850,000 project with Daghir Construction, Inc. 554 Rock St., St. Marys.
The facility will be opened in time for the busy fall season and upcoming school year. The WPPSEF previously contributed $125,000 in 2014 and 2015 towards the construction of the existing and highly popular Elk Country Classroom Outdoors classroom building. Since opening, the popularity of KECA’s conservation education programs have grown, making it necessary to create additional classroom space.
The classroom was designed by Moshier Studio, Architect, from Pittsburgh. Moshier Studio was also involved in the Elk Center design back in 2008 and 2009 and the Elk Country Classroom Outdoors in 2014 and 2015.
Additional funding for the construction of the new outdoor classroom facility was also received from the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program, the Richard King Mellon Foundation, The Stackpole Hall Foundation and the George A. and Margaret Mee Charitable Foundation.
The Keystone Elk Country Alliance manages, operates and funds the facility’s daily operation.
“Since opening the Elk Center in September 2010, attendance has increased more than anyone predicted and we’ve needed to expand our Elk Country Campus to better accommodate the large school groups, group tours and the general public. The influx of more than 4.5 million guests that have visited the Elk Country Visitor Center has spurred multiple new business openings or expansions in the immediate vicinity,” said Rawley Cogan, CEO of the Keystone Elk Country Alliance.
“The Alliance is very appreciative to Joel and the WPPSEF for their financial and educational support of this project” said Cogan. Daghir Construction is the general contractor, Allied being the plumbing and HVAC contractor, Precision Installations being the electrical contractor along with RJ Vollmer Excavating doing the site work.
The West Penn Power Sustainable Energy Fund is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that invests in the deployment of sustainable energy technologies that benefit West Penn Power ratepayers in Pennsylvania.