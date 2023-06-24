DuBOIS –Event organizers have announced a change of venue for the “Kick the Stigma” Day of Wellness Festival scheduled for today, June 24. The event, set from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., will now take place at First Baptist Church located at 197 Eastern Ave., DuBois. The event was to be held at DuBois City Park.
The highlight of the day’s activities will be the “Kick the Stigma” Kickball Tournament. There will also be other activities like food trucks, musicians, speakers, goat yoga, art contest, a rock wall petting zoo, and much more.
“With the anticipated weather, we thought it would be the best choice for all involved to move the location to the First Baptist Academy” said WPAL Executive Director Aaron Beatty. “Plans are for all activities to still go on as scheduled.”
More details can be found on the website: www.kickthestigma.info
If you would like to support, donate, or volunteer, contact via email info@wpal.org or call 814-299-7640. Sponsorship or donation checks can be made out to WPAL DuBois. All proceeds from this event will stay in the community to be used for causes that promote and support wellness and better mental health.