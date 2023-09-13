MT. JEWETT — The 24th Kinzua Bridge State Park Fall Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16-17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, rain or shine. The Fall Festival is organized by the Kinzua Bridge Foundation, Inc., a group of volunteers dedicated to the restoration and preservation of the Kinzua Bridge and State Park.
This year three anniversaries are being recognized at the Fall Festival. It is the 60th anniversary of the Kinzua Bridge State Park, the 30th anniversary of the formation of the Kinzua Bridge Foundation, and the 20th anniversary of the F-1 tornado event that destroyed the famous Kinzua Viaduct. To commemorate the occasion, the foundation will have a variety of anniversary edition products available.
A total of 87 sites filled with art/craft vendors will be set up in the wooded picnic area and the lawn located across from the Visitors Center near the picnic pavilion and playground. There will be a large variety of food vendors in the paved parking lot, as well as live musical performances daily at the stage area. Events on Saturday begin at noon with opening ceremonies, followed by continuous music by local and regional musicians. Saturday’s special guest performer will be Van Wagner, who educates his audience with his music and programs on Pennsylvania history. His music has been featured on the History Channel, WVIA TV, Country Music Television (CMT) and in several film productions.
Saturday schedule
- Noon – Opening Ceremonies
- 1 p.m. – Continuous entertainment on stage
- 2 p.m. – Van Wagner
Sunday schedule
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Church service and music
- 1 p.m. – Continuous entertainment on stage, drawings for raffle prizes
Types of art and craft vendors include: photography, hand-made jewelry, embroidered products, knitted and crocheted goods, candles, specialty soaps, painted wood crafts/toys, alpaca items, painted rocks and feathers, cloth items, spa products, kitchen accessories, baked goods, books, decorative home products, canned goods, plants, wood turned bowls and utensils, metal and wood signs, pottery, paintings, fishing lures, wreaths, leather products, flags, T-shirts and specialty clothing, and caricatures/sketches.
A large selection of food will also be available such as Italian and Polish sausage and Philly steak sandwiches, chicken fingers and tenders, hamburgers, hot dogs, corn dogs, nachos, French fries, smoked gouda and other types of mac and cheese, funnel cakes, deep fried Oreos, snocones, cotton candy, and kettle korn. Hamlin Township will feature its chicken barbecue both days at the tent or for takeout.
The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources state park staff will feature activities at the Visitors Center. Handicap parking will be available at the Visitors Center. The Area Transportation Authority is providing the trolley for shuttling visitors to and from the parking areas. There is no fee for the trolley ride. There will also be a school bus providing transportation to the festival from the main road.
At the Kinzua Bridge Foundation’s tent, visitors can purchase a special anniversary edition T-shirt or sweatshirt, limited run anniversary Zippo lighter, 3-D Christmas ornament, and a coffee mug or tumbler. Raffle tickets for prizes donated by the vendors will also be available. Information on how to personalize and purchase a brick for the “Be A Part Of History” commemorative brick fundraising campaign will also be offered at a discount during the event.
Admission to the event is free. Bring a chair, stay all day. For more information go to www.kinzuabridgefoundation.com or follow on Facebook.