BROOKVILLE — A Kittanning woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter related to a two-vehicle crash that happened last summer in front of the Frosty Freeze in Brookville, killing the driver of a motorcycle and injuring the passenger.
Earlier this month, Punxsutawney-based state police filed charges against Carrie Lorreta Toy, 65, including two counts of recklessly endangering another person –second degree misdemeanor, involuntary manslaughter –first degree misdemeanor, vehicle turning left, careless driving –unintentional death, and reckless driving –all summary offenses.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police interviewed Toy on the scene of the crash that occurred in July 2021.
Toy said she turned her turn signal on and was looking for a parking spot to turn into. She allegedly slowed her vehicle to 5 to 10 mph and turned into oncoming traffic. She told police she did not see the other vehicle until after the initial impact, according to the affidavit.
The other vehicle involved was a motorcycle with a driver and one passenger. There were multiple witnesses, and two surveillance cameras showed the crash, according to the affidavit.
The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Travis Haenel, 49, of Punxsutawney, who died as a result of the crash. The passenger, Penny Conser, of Punxsutawney, lost her left leg as a result of the crash, court documents state.
Toy has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 14 with Magisterial Judge Gregory Bazylak.