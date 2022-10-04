BROCKWAY – Emerald Isle Lane sits along Arch Street in Brockway, and used to house Camp Curry Creek, the old Girl Scout Camp. But since 2019, that old camp has been home to a new wedding and event venue.
However, many people in the area are not aware of the venue because of COVID-19, family illness, and a name that did not quite capture the right attention from the community.
Colleen Beatty, the matriarch of the family who operates Knotted Pines, said that opening a new wedding venue right at the beginning of a pandemic added to the usual difficulties of starting a new business.
“We bought the property in 2019, and we didn’t officially open until 2020, but immediately thereafter, COVID hit,” she said. “Then I had Stage 3 cancer. Between COVID and that, we lost a year and a half. When we decided to reopen, there were issues with the name, so we decided to open with a clean slate. We’re on an upswing now. We’re really excited for the future.”
The name that did not work was Failte Acres. Failte is an Irish word that means “welcome,” but it did not work well with Google.
“We’re very Irish, and our name meant something to us, but it was hard to pronounce,” Beatty’s daughter, Tara Burke said. “It missed the mark, so during the shutdown, we decided to do a rebranding, choose something a bit more relatable and understandable.”
Beatty added that Google searches for “Failte Acres” had some interesting results, and they had to work on name that also described the location.
“There are a whole lot of pines here, but we were also playing around with the idea of ‘tying the knot,’” Beatty said. “We have a lot of pine trees around the lake, so we kicked around a lot of names, and Knotted Pines is where we landed. We contacted the local business who made the original sign to remake the sign for us, and we’re really happy with how it turned out.”
Knotted Pines was not idle during the pandemic. During that time, they hosted the Community Christmas Party, acted as an off-site prom location for Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School, and hosted the local Scouts BSA troop’s Haunted Trail.
“We try to reach out to the community and help where we can,” Beatty said. “A lot of people have a connection to this property, so we’re always mindful of that with what we do.”
That history is evident in Knotted Pines. The Beattys said that Camp Curry Creek continues to live in the memory of the community, so every improvement and business decision they make focused on adding new memories to the camp, not erasing the past.
“We have the Butterfly Path that the Girl Scouts put in that we’ve maintained, we have some paths back at what we call Wet and Wild, and there are different things down by the lake,” Beatty said. “Up at the top, we have the cabins. We tried to keep all the old trails but maintaining them is very difficult. The Scouts come in to clean out different trails. The PA Wilds Jeepers are interested in coming to do a trail for ‘Jeep things,’ and we thought that would be fun. We’ve maintained most of the trails and places where people can find some pretty spots for photos.”
Primarily, Knotted Pines is an event venue, and Beatty said the family hopes to maintain it as a place that can accommodate any type of event.
“We’re starting to pick-up and seeing things move forward,” she said. “We want to make sure every event is what people want it to be – from a kid’s birthday party to an elaborate wedding. People come to us with an idea, and we help them build on that. I think we will become known as the place where, if you want to do something special, you come to us. We’ll go out of our way to make it happen.”
One benefit of being on an old camp is that a bridal party can spend the whole wedding weekend in one location.
“The cabins are operational,” Beatty said. “We toyed around with camping, but we primarily open them up for wedding packages. If you want to have more fun than is safe for you to leave that night, you can stay in a cabin. People can stay right here on the property. A lot of brides stay here the night before, decorate, have fun after the rehearsal dinner, and they’re already here the next morning.”
Knotted Pines has a pavilion by a lake for the wedding, and the reception can be held in the big dining hall up the hill from that location. Beyond that, trails wind away from the main area, giving guests a chance to get out into nature and find a spot for a photo.
Beatty’s son, Cullen, said that Knotted Pines will continue to offer community events on top of the scheduled weddings and parties.
“Obviously, the core of the business is having people have their events here, but we’re going to have our own events, at least once in the fall and once in the summer,” he said. “We also have community events, charity and church events, and we try to be a good community space. Next year, we’re planning The Fellowship of the Pines, which is kind of a rural comic-con/Renaissance Faire. We’re already getting out information for that so people can come out, play games, dress up, and have a ball.”
Another aspect that makes Knotted Pines unique is the Beattys’ work to make the site as handicapped accessible as possible. Colleen Beatty is in a wheelchair, and she was surprised at how many venues cannot accommodate her wheelchair. She does not want that to be the case for her customers.
“We’re working on making this handicapped accessible as well as we can,” she said. “We have made strides, and we will continue to do so. One of our goals is to get some wooden pathways back into the woods so people in wheelchairs can access those areas. For any event on the property, I make sure we have a minimum of one handicapped port-a-potty, which nobody ever thinks to do. A lot of people don’t come to events because they’re worried that they won’t have access to the location or to restrooms. It’s important to me that people can come on my property and access the necessities and the fun stuff, too.”
The family said that the business continues to grow, including a big wedding in October and events every month for the rest of the year. The overall goal is to have something planned every weekend throughout the year.
“We’ve had nothing but positive feedback,” Colleen Beatty said. “People really love it. They’ve said that the fact that nothing is around us makes them very comfortable and happy. People have their ceremony by the lake at the pavilion and then they come up to the main building for the reception. There is no traveling in-between.”
More about Knotted Pines Wedding and Event Venue can be found at its website, www.knottedpinesevents.com.