CLEARFIELD — Lawrence Township Supervisors have approved the conditional use for a solar farm along 104th Cavalry Road.
New Leaf Energy is proposing to build a solar farm on a 232-acre lot. The solar farm itself will be located in a clearing on 40.5 acres and have approximately 20,000 solar panels.
The solar farm required a conditional use approval from the supervisors because it is located in the rural agriculture zone.
Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said he reviewed the plans and said he believes the township has no legal standing to reject the solar farm.
Solicitor William A. Shaw Jr. agreed.
Supervisors approved the plan on a 2-0 vote. Supervisor Brian Collins was absent. Collins did participate in a portion of the meeting via telephone but he wasn’t present for the solar farm vote.
Senior project Engineer Shawn Brandt of New Leaf Energy said he was pleased that the supervisors approved the conditional use.
He said the company hopes to have the land development plan for the solar farm ready for submission to the township planning commission in a few months.
The company hopes to break ground on the project next fall but it could be as late as June of 2025.
Last month, supervisors held a public hearing where several residents expressed their opposition to the solar farm, claiming it would be unsightly and would decrease their property values.
At the hearing, New Leaf Energy officials said the solar farm would generate an additional $50,000 a year in local property tax revenue. And the company plans to sell electricity produced by the solar farm to roughly 1,500 households who are Penelec customers in the Clearfield and Lawrence Township area at rates 10-15 percent less than then the regular electricity rate.
New Leaf Energy officials said solar farm would also be located on previously strip mined land that has soil that is too acidic for agriculture and for most plants to grow.