CLEARFIELD — Lawrence Township continues to search for a new code enforcement/zoning officer.
The township has been without a code enforcement/zoning officer since April 5, when supervisors voted to approve the separation of Debra Finkbeiner from the position.
Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said Tuesday the township conducted interviews for the open position, but in this difficult hiring climate they have yet to find a qualified candidate. He said the township will likely have to advertise for the position again.
“Hiring employees right now is horrible,” Ruffner said.
Supervisors also voted to hire a temporary part-time employee to assist with filing. The new position will be for 32 hours a week and will be paid $11 per hour.
The township is planning on selling the former Bayer Clothing building where the township stored its maps, which are large maps of subdivisions, master site plans, etc., that are too large to be stored in traditional filing cabinets, Secretary/Treasurer Barbara Shaffner said.
The maps aren’t well organized and the new employee would help with moving the maps to the new township building along the Clearfield Curwensville Highway, and organize and file the maps, Shaffner said.
In other personnel matters, supervisors accepted the resignation of police Officer Elliott Neeper who has accepted a new position with the state police. They also accepted the retirement of road crew member Robert Clark III.
Supervisors also voted to advertise for a temporary part-time road crew employee.