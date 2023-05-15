PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Elementary School held a “Share Your Vision” Leadership Day this past week, completing activities for community service projects and aiming to reinforce the seven habits the students have learned this year.
PAES Assistant Principal Sheena Smelko and Leader in Me Lighthouse Team Leader Jeffrey Kuntz shared the idea behind the Leadership Day, which took place Tuesday, May 9.
Each grade level had stations and activities set up that the students got to cycle through. Kindergarten, first, and second graders were doing community service projects during the day. Kindergarten students were making decorations to be taken to Mulberry Square, while second graders did a similar project for another assisted living facility, and first grade students collected donations and decorated bags, which will be sent to personal care homes.
“They sent a letter home a while back to ask for the kids to bring in donations of certain things that they were going to put in these bags,” Kuntz said.
Another Lighthouse Team member, Thad Crawford, spearheaded a project for the first graders to paint windows in the courtyard. Crawford painted trees and lettering, and students did handprint flowers.
“This morning, it’s been kind of nifty how we’ve been able to integrate a lot of things this week. Yesterday was the beginning of ‘Reading is Fun Week.’ So, we did reading is fun week, we had a book raffle, which raised money for Make-A-Wish. The books we gave away were Leader in Me Books,” Kuntz said.
Another kickoff activity for the students was watching “Charlotte’s Web” and finding the seven habits in how the characters behaved.
“It has become a part of the culture throughout the entire building. It’s in the literature that they’re reading; it’s in the language; it’s in the way they treat each other; it’s in the conversations they have. It’s just really become immersed in the entire culture, and this is our culminating activity,” Smelko said.
Kuntz said many of the teams asked the non-classroom teachers, like principals, nurses, and Title I staff to come see the projects for the day as well. One such staff member, Lisa Keller, said she was amazed to see the confidence the students showed in leading one another in the activities.
“They were totally, totally leading the lesson, and they were encouraging each other and walking around and supporting each other,” Keller said. “I was overcome. It was just amazing to see these little leaders in the making.”
She said it’s nice the school is empowering the students. Keller spends her time in fourth grade, so she stopped in to see what the students had been working hard to prepare for.
“We always have a few of those leaders sprinkled in, but this was the climate. The climate of the classroom was all leadership,” Keller said.
Smelko said with this being PAES’ first year as the Leader in Me school, their leadership day looks different than other schools. The program started out “kind of guided” this year, with the goal for the student to take over in the future.
“The ultimate goal is the kids will drive everything. They’ll be the ones that are leading the activities. They’ll be the ones leading the planning process, and working with the teachers,” Smelko said.