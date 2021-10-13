The season for leaf peeping is in full swing in the Tri-County Area, according to state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources reports.
The current DCNR fall foliage report lists Clearfield, Elk and Jefferson counties as “approaching best color,” meaning peak color is approximately one week away.
With the longest and most varied fall foliage season, Pennsylvania attracts many leaf peepers. The Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority recognizes the value of the area for leaf peeping and elk viewing.
A Facebook advertisement promotes leaf peeping and elk viewing, according to Executive Director Josiah Jones.
“One of the things we have especially last week was the leaf peeping,” said Jones. “The colors are almost at their peak in the middle of last week.”
The vibrant red and orange colors make the area of particular interest, Jones noted.
The leaf color rapidly advanced during this week’s DCNR report. With bright yellow birches and stunning red maples, the arrival of fall is apparent.
Road trips are particularly popular. “A lot of people like to go on road trips this time of year and do this short, three hour drive,” Jones stated. “We’re promoting that around our surrounding counties to come on up here and take a look at what we have to offer.”
The rolling hills and wandering roads make for a scenic drive.
For the week of Oct. 7, the DCNR recommends a drive on Quehanna Highway from Medix Run to Karthaus to catch the colors of the red maples. Marion Brooks Natural Area and Losey Trail provide a breathtaking contrast between maple and white birch stems. For those seeking a vibrant yellow, the DCNR recommends a trip on Lost Run Road to Mosquito Creek.
Jones notes a viewing area in Karthaus is the perfect spot to soak in the views.
“It’s an absolutely beautiful view of the rolling mountains of the valley and the river passing through,” he said. “And then you have all these magical colors to go along with it.”