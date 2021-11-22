HARRISBURG – State Rep. Brian Smith (R-Jefferson/Indiana) and Sen. Cris Dush (R-25) congratulated Brockway and Brookville boroughs for qualifying to receive approximately $451,620 in Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) funding this week, after submitting successful grant applications.
“Properly planned and well-maintained infrastructure is critical for the continued expansion of economic recovery and job creation all throughout our region,” said Smith. “Moving forward, my door is always open to work together with all District 66 borough and township officials to secure this extremely competitive state funding and make our communities even better places to live, work and raise a family.”
Specific projects and funding amounts are as follows:
- Brockway –$295,000 in flood mitigation funding was awarded to Brockway Borough for the installation of two levee structures along Little Toby Creek and to fill an abandoned waterline within the levee with flowable fill. Installing both structures will allow the borough to maintain participation in the Public Law 84-99 program that provides reimbursement in event of future levee damage, and also, move closer to obtaining levee certification.
- Brookville –$156,620 in multimodal transportation funding was awarded to Brookville Borough to replace the existing concrete bridge structure on Rose Siding Road. The project will consist of the removal of the approximately 105-year-old, deteriorating, single-lane structure and replacement with a single span, aluminum structural plate arch culvert. This includes the construction of new asphalt paving, guide rails and a temporary bridge to ensure continued access for local residents. The project consists of costs associated with construction, engineering, inspection and administration.
“I’m glad money is coming back to Jefferson County communities, with those dollars focused on improving public safety by way of flood mitigation and a bridge replacement,” said Dush. “I look forward to seeing these needed projects completed.”
The CFA was established as an independent agency of the Commonwealth to administer the Commonwealth’s economic stimulus packages. The CFA holds fiduciary responsibility over the funding of programs and investments in Pennsylvania’s economic growth.