PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce held a legislative breakfast Thursday morning, welcoming State Sen. Joe Pittman, who will eventually represent the borough through redistricting.
The 2020 Census resulted in some redistricting, causing Punxsutawney Area School District to move into Pittman’s 41st Senatorial District, and out of current Sen. Cris Dush’s district. Pittman was joined by State Rep. Brian Smith, Borough President Jim Bianco, Borough Manager Toby Santik, and Chamber President Katie Laska.
Pittman was first elected to the seat in a special election in May of 2019 to complete the unexpired term of Sen. Don White who retired. He was then reelected for a full four-year term in the November 2020 election.
He is the chairman of the Senate Urban Affairs and Housing Committee and vice chair of the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee. He is also a prime sponsor of Act 26 of 2020 –Senate Bill 1122 –which created a special $50 million grant program to ease the financial burden of fire companies and EMS stations created by the pandemic.
Pittman said he is eager to represent the Punxsutawney area, and as a graduate of the Purchase Line High School, “coming to Punxsutawney was as common as going to Indiana.”
“I realize that change is not easy when it comes to those that you’ve elected and you’re familiar with. Sen. Cris Dush and I sit next to each other, not only in caucus, but on the floor of the senate. We’ve built a strong relationship and I promise you that having both of us representing Jefferson County will be a benefit to all of you,” Pittman said.
He said he and Smith have become “fast friends” and he relies on Smith’s thoughts and guidance when it comes to the community.
“...As time goes on, I promise you that in working with your commissioners in the borough, and your school district, that I’m very committed to try and understand what your needs are, what the issues are, and I want you to understand yes, I am a Republican… but whenever it comes to moving communities forward, it’s all about the people that we represent, and we do not check party affiliation at the door,” Pittman said.
He spoke to commonalities he has noticed between Punxsutawney and Jefferson County and Indiana County. He noted many of the sponsors for the chamber event were sponsors he would see in Indiana as well. He also spoke about the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus, and that this was one of his top priorities district wide.
Smith said a few words as well before the pair started taking questions from the audience.
“Our district work in the future is going to be phenomenal… We really both are district guided people. We pay attention to the complaints we get and we do everything we can to fix them. We are not going to fix everything, but we will do our best to try and help our constituents have a better life,” Smith said.
The pair took questions from the crowd for the remainder of the event, ranging from broadband access, gambling in the state, and a lack of efficiency in the government. Pittman said he was happy to be in town and answer the questions of his newest constituents.