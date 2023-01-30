PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center crowned Jake Zimmerman and Madelynn Toven on Saturday morning as the 2023 Little Mr. and Miss Groundhog.
Members of the Inner Circle, Jason “Big Chill” Grusky, Josh “Frostbite” Farcus, and Phil’s handler AJ “Rain Maker” Dereume attended the ceremony to crown the new royalty.
Madelynn is a 6-year-old student at Punxsutawney Area Elementary School. She is the daughter of Derek and Justine Toven. Madeline plays soccer, does gymnastics and ballet, and is a member with Girl Scouts.
She has a little sister who is hopeful to win Little Miss Groundhog next.
Jake is a 5-year-old student at Punxsutawney Area Elementary School. He is the son of David and Megan Zimmerman.
Jake’s parents said he loves sports and plays basketball, baseball, football and golf, and likes to go fishing. His dad is originally from Punxsutawney and the family recently moved back to the town a few years ago.
Amanda Behrendt, director of education at the center, thanked everyone involved on behalf of the center’s board of directors and staff.
“We would like to thank the families and friends of our contestants, everyone who voted and contributed to this contest. All the monies from this program will go to support our educational programs and events here at the weather center… We’d also like to thank Katie Laska for her outstanding support of this event and for hosting the voting at her restaurant. Finally, thank you to Beatty Jewelers donating a beautiful tiara for Little Miss Groundhog, and to the Inner Circle Members and the Groundhog Club, and Punxsutawney Phil for doing the honors today,” Behrendt said.
The next event at the Weather Discovery Center will be the final inductee in the Meteorologist Hall of Fame, Punxsutawney Phil, on Feb. 1 at noon.