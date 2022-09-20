PUNXSUTAWNEY — Several of the speakers and vendors at the Jefferson County Paranormal Expo had many years of experience researching and documenting the paranormal.
One vendor tent, Angel Deyarmin of Ghost Chics Paranormal Investigators, is a local from Glenn Campbell and helps others learn how to investigate the paranormal properly. She has been investigating for 28 years.
Deyarmin said her interest in the paranormal was a result of two major life events. One being that she grew up in a haunted house, and the other was a near death experience she had. She said after this near death experience, she started to be able to see “a little bit more than what I should.”
Even having grown up in a haunted house, she considered herself a skeptic for many years, saying she didn’t think the things she saw in the house growing up were real. Even today she says she is still “a quarter skeptic” when people tell her someplace is haunted.
“I will be the judge of that, I don’t take what other people say with a grain of salt. That’s why I do what I do, I want to make sure,” Deyarmin said.
She does investigations for free, and will bring others interested along with her to teach them how to investigate properly.
“I do it because I don’t want somebody to go out there and do it the wrong way. Because there is negative energy out there and if it attaches to somebody I feel bad, and I’m like ‘I could’ve taught you how to do that the right way,’” Deyarmin said.
Another speaker who came from states away, in Michigan, is Shetan Noir who is the owner of Squatch GQ Magazine Publications. She specializes in lake monsters, and has done a lot of research around the Great Lakes on some creatures believed to live there.
“I actually have been researching and interested for over 25 years, and then I first came out with the lake monster book seven years ago, and then I did the mothman book two years later and I started by doing an interview and an article for the Squatch GQ when it was first starting out,” Noir said.
She started out writing for Squatch GQ, quickly becoming the head writer because of her vast connections in the cryptids and paranormal world. She was then presented the opportunity to own the publication, and has continued work on it since then.
Noir said many who live around the Great Lakes have heard stories about supposed creatures that reside in the lakes. She has also been to Lake Champlain in New York and investigated the Lochness Monster-like creature that is rumored to reside in the lake.
Event organizers Mike and Tracey Hibbard reached out to Noir about coming to the event, and she also helped to bring several other speakers along to the event as well. Many facets of the paranormal were covered with the wide array of speakers and vendors who attended.