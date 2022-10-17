BIG RUN — A local children’s book author is going to be reading his fall themed-book in Big Run next weekend, offering some family fun for all who attend.
Jonathan Petty will be at the Veteran’s Park on Oct. 23 from 1-2 p.m. with his newest book “Gourdy the Great,” which makes a direct reference to his hometown of Big Run.
In the case of inclement weather, the event will be held at the Big Run War Memorial.
Petty will have books to purchase and will be doing a book signing during the afternoon. The book costs $7 to purchase while there.
Along with the book, there will also be pumpkins for children to paint and cookies to decorate. There will also be hot dogs and apple cider provided.
This is the first of several planned events by the Big Run Recreation, which is sponsoring the event. Donations to the recreation fund are welcomed but not required to participate in the event.
“I just wanted to give a big thank you to all who purchased our history book. Thanks to Shirley Sharp, who was the creator and so generously donated all the proceeds to Big Run Recreation,” said Melody Hollopeter with Big Run Recreation.
Hollopeter first pitched the idea for this event during the September borough council meeting, receiving approval for the event.