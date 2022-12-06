BROCKWAY — Joe Taylor will come to the Mengle Memorial Library on Dec. 19 for some “Italian storytelling.”
Taylor is the author of “A Pepper and Egg Sandwich on American Bread,” which is described as a book about growing up an Italian boy in a “non-ethnic neighborhood and school” in the 1950s. According to the author, that was a time when many people considered Italians “the other, not quite real Americans.” Taylor maintained his heritage surrounded by his relatives – Italians and Sicilians – while he adapted to life in his school. According to a release from Mengle Memorial Library, “The recollections in this book were written with affection, respect, humor, and humanity.”
Mengle Head Librarian Darlene Marshall said people in Brockway are already talking about the book and the author.
“Joe is excited to share these stories in Brockway as so many from Brockway will have an interest,” Marshall said. “Many people who I have talked to have a huge interest in this.”
The event will be at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 19. Calliari’s Bakery is providing light appetizers. For more information or to register, call the library at 814-265-8245.