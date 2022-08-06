PUNXSUTAWNEY — Several representatives of local drug and alcohol organizations and residents attended the presentation on the recovery halfway house that is being planned for Punxsutawney.
Representatives of Firetree, Ltd. attended the presentation to give details about the plan for the halfway house and answer any questions. This panel consisted of George Bishop, legal counsel from Firetree Ltd.; Joe Duffey, facility director; and Julian Cancro, graduate of the program and employee of New Way of Life Indiana (Pa.).
Representatives from both the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission and the Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission attended the presentation. They spoke up near the end of the meeting to express favor of such a facility coming to Punxsutawney.
Kami Anderson, the single county authority director for Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission, said she has worked with Firetree to bring the New Way of Life halfway house to Indiana.
“I’m the person responsible for monitoring them to make sure they’re following regs to make sure the clients are treated appropriately, the program is up to specifications, and I have to say in the years they have been there, I have never had a complaint or a neighbor had a problem or any type of an incident that affected the area where they’re at,” Anderson said.
She also said Duffey is one of her toughest directors when it comes to facilities in her counties.
“The people that go to halfway houses are the ones that are serious about their recovery. They do not (take it seriously) if they just want to go to treatment to satisfy a family member or someone in their life. They’ll go to treatment and then they’ll just go home and go to outpatient services if that works, but the people that are serious and want to get better and turn their lives into a productive citizen go get a job, get a family together; those are the people that you see in these halfway houses,” Anderson said.
She then introduced Mike Krafick, a certified recovery specialist with AIC Drug and Alcohol Commission. Krafick is also a recovered addict who spent much of his life using drugs and alcohol since he was about 12 years old. When he first went for treatment of his addiction, he was in a detox for five days and in rehab for five days before he was sent home.
“I’ve been using drugs and alcohol for about 10 years, and the insurance company was going to pay for 10 days, that’s one day for every year that I had been using drugs and alcohol,” Krafick said.
He entered treatment for the last time in 2008, during which he completed 18 months of intensive outpatient treatment.
“...The difference between treating addiction and substance use disorder for 10 days versus 18 months. I cannot stress the importance of that, giving people long-term adequate treatment is really the difference between success and failure a lot of these instances,” Krafick said.
Chris Grunthaner, executive director of Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission, also attended and spoke at the end of the presentation about the need for such a facility in the area. He said a halfway house such as this will help meet another level of care that is currently not available.