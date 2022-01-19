PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Future First Responders Club recently received a substantial donation from two local volunteer fire departments, making a big difference for the new student organization.
The Big Run Area Volunteer Fire Company donated $1,000 and the Punxsutawney Fire Department donated $500 to support the club.
The Punxsutawney Area School Board accepted the two donations at its voting meeting last week. Board member Janey London said she would like to have representatives from the two departments come to a meeting to be properly thanked by the board.
“I think that $1,500 for a club at school is a huge donation. I feel it’s a huge donation because you don’t get that much in a public school donation, and I just feel like we should be personally thanking representatives of these two fire companies,” London said.
FFC Club Advisor and School Resource Office Ryan Miller said he is “extremely grateful to them.” The student clubs at the high school are only permitted two fundraisers per academic year, and that these donations would be a great help as a new club that started with a zero balance. Miller said it would help the club “gain it’s financial footing.”
“Students were happy to hear that the club would be receiving donations to help with ongoing fundraising efforts. I think that area fire companies are very aware of the amount of time and energy that goes just into fundraising and were able to relate to the FFRC’s situation,” Miller said.
He said it was nice to see members of the area fire departments, and for them to meet and interact with students in the club when the donations were presented.
“I am very humbled by the generosity shown by our area’s local emergency responders and their support of the FFRC’s mission. It is my hope that donations such as theirs will pay back dividends to our communities in the future,” Miller said.