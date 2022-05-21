BROOKVILLE — Jefferson and Clarion County officials provided statements regarding the recent Commonwealth Court ruling in Cumberland County that put a halt to PennDOT’s proposed plan to toll up to nine interstate bridges, including the Northfork Bridge in Jefferson Co. and the Canoe Creek Bridge in Clarion Co.
According to the Associated Press article, “Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler ordered the halt, saying the state Department of Transportation (PennDOT) must stop all studies, right of way acquisitions, construction or work under any contracts, and put off any planned hearings, meetings or spending.”
The tolling is proposed through the Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership (MBP3) Initiative, as part of the PennDOT Pathways program. The Pathways program seeks to identify potential alternative funding solutions for transportation in the state. Under the initiative, tolls collected would be used for the replacement bridges’ construction, maintenance and operation.
The lawsuit was filed in March by Cumberland Co. and seven municipalities. Local members of the No P3 Bridge Tolling Coalition are pleased with this ruling and will continue to speak out against the proposed plan.
“The coalition is pleased that the ruling delays the tolling and hopefully initiates a better solution to the bridge problems. We stand together and will not let our guards down until a solution is developed that does not burden the residents and businesses of Jefferson County,” said Jamie Lefever, Jefferson Co. director of Economic Development.
Her counterpart in Clarion Co. echoed this sentiment.
“The CCEDC, with our partners in the No P3 Bridge Toll Coalition, were very pleased with this news. We will continue to press this tolling issue to ensure our highways and bridges remain business friendly,” said Jarred Heuer, executive director of the Clarion Co. Economic Development Corp.
He also noted that there will be a rally at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, in Harrisburg “so we can continue to make our voices heard in opposition to PennDOT’s tolling plans.”
Sen. Cris Dush released a statement about the ruling as well, saying the General Assembly is continuing to work for a better solution for infrastructure funding.
“It’s clear from everything I’ve heard from you in the 25th Senatorial District that the tolling plan needs to be terminated, which is why the General Assembly continues to work on various efforts to end the tolling plan as well as make needed reforms to the state’s transportation systems and provide alternative transportation revenue sources,” Dush said.
He called the tolling effort a “misuse of the state’s P3 law” and that it does not address the disparity in the money western Pennsylvania pays in gas taxes versus the amount of money returned to the region.
Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, released a statement applauding the court’s order.
“I have been challenging PennDOT’s overreach since being named Chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee in January 2021,” said Langerholc. “The court’s ruling on the preliminary injunction is restoring proper checks and balances on PennDOT’s power. I now urge Gov. Wolf to work with the legislature and find a compromise that is in the best interests of the Commonwealth.”
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson also weighed in on the ruling, saying in a statement that PennDOT has “blatantly ignored public opinion” and called the plan “yet another tax and burden on the traveling public.”
“This preliminary injunction is welcomed news and will immediately stop all work related to the P3 Bridge Tolling Initiative. PennDOT has been executing contracts and entering into agreements, which is dishonest and wrong. Thanks to the Commonwealth Court, PennDOT is finally being held accountable and required to follow the law. I hope this serves as a warning to those within the agency who think the public is not watching,” Thompson said.
As previously announced, PennDOT’s plan would pursue one-way tolling at North Fork, meaning traffic would only be tolled westbound at this location. Tolls are expected to be $1 to $2 for passenger cars and could be in place for up to 30 years, officials have said.