CLEARFIELD — State Rep. Mike Armanini, R-75, Clearfield and Elk counties, and Rep. Dallas Kephart, R-73, Clearfield and Cambria counties, will host a town hall meeting specifically for truck drivers.
The meeting will be held Thursday, April 27, from 6-8 p.m. at the Clearfield Driving Park’s Expo I building.
Both said they are looking forward to meeting and hearing from commercial driver’s license operators from their areas.
“Anyone who operates a commercial vehicle under a CDL license knows the many challenges facing operators,” Armanini said. “We wanted to give these men and women on whom so much is depended for our economy to run an opportunity to gather, ask questions and express their concerns about their profession.”
Ernest Snyder from the Public Utility Enforcement Office and Pennsylvania State Police Motor Carrier Enforcement Officer Scott Merritts will make presentations, which will be followed by a question-and-answer session.
Registration is required. “We only ask anyone planning to attend to register in advance for planning purposes,” added Kephart. “CDL drivers are hardworking individuals who rarely get to tell the story from the road to someone willing to listen, and listening is what this gathering is all about.”
To register to attend use the event’s tab on Armanini’s website, www.RepMikeArmanini.com, or call one of Kephart’s district offices in Clearfield at 814-765-0609 or Hastings at 814-247-6210.