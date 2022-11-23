Traffic light project
The City of DuBois and Sandy Township are advertising for bids for a consultant to work on two traffic light projects, including one at the intersection of Liberty Boulevard and Park Avenue (pictured).

DuBOIS — The City of DuBois will collaborate with Sandy Township in the search for a design consultant for two traffic light projects.

City Engineer Chris Nasuti said at Monday’s council meeting that each municipality received a Green-Light-Go grant from the state. The city will install a new traffic light at the intersection of Liberty Boulevard and Park Avenue while the township replaces the light at Maple Avenue and Shaffer Road.

The council approved Nasuti’s request to advertise for bids for the consultant.

Budget hearing

The first of two public hearings on the proposed 2023 budget and tax levies will be held at 5:50 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5.

Last week, the council approved the first reading of a $15.8 million spending plan that maintains real estate taxes at 2022 levels.

Holiday closing

The city building and garage will be closed Thursday through Monday for Thanksgiving and hunting season. They will reopen Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Brighten the Night

The annual Brighten the Night celebration to mark the official start of the Christmas season will be held Friday, Dec. 2.

Closed meeting

Following adjournment of Monday’s meeting, the council held a closed meeting at the request of City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio to discuss legal issues.

