BROOKVILLE – After months of controversy in the General Assembly and a preliminary injunction, the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania recently ruled against the Department of Transportation’s plan to add tolls to nine bridges across the state.
Bridges on Interstate 80 in Jefferson and Clarion counties were part of PennDOT’s tolling proposal.
As part of the proposal, PennDOT was pursuing tolling traffic at the westbound North Fork bridge on I-80 in Jefferson County and the eastbound Canoe Creek bridge on I-80 in Clarion County. Tolls were expected to be $1 to $2 for passenger cars and could have been in place for up to 30 years, officials said.
One of the sticking points was the lack of specific bridge projects named in the initiative before the Public Private Transportation Partnership Board approved it. Without knowing the specific projects, municipalities couldn’t give feedback on the plan before it’s approval, part of Act 88’s requirements, according to an article by The Center Square.
State Rep. Brian Smith, who represents Jefferson County, spoke to this misstep by PennDOT after the ruling was announced.
“The court ruled that PennDOT clearly violated the Public-Private Partnerships (P3) law when its P3 Board voted to toll interstate bridges it planned to repair or replace but did not name the specific ones. Three months later, in February 2021, PennDOT announced the list at the governor’s direction,” Smith said.
He also mentioned PennDOT could appeal the ruling to the state Supreme Court, costing more taxpayer money. Until this happens, Smith is counting the court ruling as a positive for Pennsylvania.
“With Pennsylvania motorists already paying the highest gasoline tax in the nation, (this) court ruling is tremendous news for our citizens, local businesses and all commonwealth taxpayers,” Smith said.
State Sen. Cris Dush, who also represents Jefferson County, echoed this in his statement following the ruling.
“In a major win for motorists and communities near interstate highways, the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania issued a ruling blocking the Wolf administration from moving forward with its plan to toll nine interstate bridges across the state, including one in the 25th District,” Dush said.
Local officials are optimistic about the ruling, but are still waiting to see what PennDOT’s next step will be, as the bridges still inevitably need to be replaced.
Brookville Borough Council President Phil Hynes said the council is “pleased” with the ruling. The North Fork bridges are located in Brookville Borough and Pine Creek Township.
“But remember that what the court ruled against was the process that the P3 committee used. It wasn’t about tolling in the court. So that’s still very much an open issue and they could actually go back and recast the whole thing through the P3 committee,” Councilman Randy Bartley said.
Brookville Borough Solicitor James Dennison said the court told PennDOT what was done wrong so they can go back and start all over and do it correctly. Bartley further said that both of the gubernatorial candidates for November have spoken out against the tolling.
Jefferson County Director of Economic Development, and No P3 Coalition member, Jamie Lefever further commented on the ruling.
“The (No P3) Coalition is actively meeting and going to continue our efforts for no tolling. The long-term outcome is to have the bridges fixed/replaced for safety reasons but through other funding resources,” Lefever said.
— Ben Destefan of The Courier Express contributed to this article.