BROOKVILLE — A math teacher at DuBois Christian Schools is holding a release event for her first published book “Our Road to Emmaus” on Saturday.
Author Brenda Troutman will be at the Watershed Journal Literary Center at 194 Main St., on the second floor, for her book release at 2 p.m. “Our Road to Emmaus” is also subtitled “Walking with Jesus through Difficult Times” and is categorized as a religious/Christian living/spiritual growth book.
She will be in Brookville to read excerpts from her book and sign copies afterward.
Troutman is a “Bible-believing Christian who desires to share with others what she has learned from Jesus in her own life.” She has been married to her husband, Chris, for 22 years and they have three children together. She lives in Punxsutawney, where she was born and raised.
Troutman believes that when walking through life, many things come along that bring disappointment, confusion and grief. She said this is shown in Luke 24:13-35 with two men experiencing these same emotions, and that their walk teaches much about God’s faithfulness.
“I have always had a dream of sharing how the Lord has helped me, through Scripture, to get to know Him better. God has always proven Himself faithful to me, and I want to share that faithfulness with others. His word is so rich with accounts of how others have seen victory, even when their walks were not perfect, and even when they doubted His goodness. I pray that my writing will reach people and show them God more clearly,” Troutman said.
The verse she references is that of two disciples and the journey they took on the first Easter as they questioned the events that had taken place that morning.
In her book, Troutman shares her own story of living with a burden even after she accepted Jesus, and compares her journey to that of the two disciples in the above verse. Her goals with her writing and community are to help foster fellowship, show that Jesus is there, that he gives time to process grief and confusion of our trials, and that he will reveal himself in his own way.
Buy a copy of the book and hear Troutman’s own thoughts at the Watershed Literary Center this Saturday.