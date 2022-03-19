REYNOLDSVILLE — Local Jeanne Curtis has focused on honoring the Ukrainian culture behind the tradition of Pysanky in recent weeks.
Curtis said she has seen the interest in Pysanky grow recently because of its origins. She had a donation box at her event in Punxsutawney, and at the event she recently held in Reynoldsville. Donations at both events will be going to Ukraine through charities of the hosting church’s choice.
Pysanky is a Ukrainian Easter egg craft, decorated with traditional Ukrainian folk designs.
Curtis said she is also friends with Punxsutawney woman Marta Ingros, who is originally from Ukraine and hosted her own fundraiser, and will be making a donation directly to her to benefit Ingros’ homeland as well.
To honor the background, and encourage people to keep the people of Ukraine in mind, Curtis made prayer cards that she handed out at each event. The cards have some of the history of Pysanky, a prayer for Ukraine, and a message from a pastor in Lviv.
During a quiet period of the event, she requested everyone’s attention to talk about some of the information in the cards.
Curtis asked those in attendance to join her in saying the Prayer to S. Michael the Archangel –Patron Saint of Kyiv.
“St. Michael the Archangel, defend us in battle. Be our protection against the wickedness and snares of the devil. My god rebuke him, we humbly pray; and do Thou, O Prince, of the Heavenly Host, by the Divine Power of God, cast into hell Satan and all the evil spirits who roam throughout the world seeking the ruin of souls. Amen,” Curtis led the room.
She explained that Pysanky originated in the area of Lviv, and included the message from the pastor there to show that prayer helps.
“The Pysanky, that originated in the Lviv area… two, three thousand years, the legend is that there’s an evil monster chained to the mountain cliff, and as long as people are doing Pysanky, that chain gets tightened up, and when people stop doing the Pysanky, then the evil gets to encompass the earth,” Curtis said.
She ended her time by asking everyone to say a prayer for Ukraine when they have the time.