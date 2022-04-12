CLEARFIELD — The 2022 Lumberjack Festival is returning to the Clearfield County Fairgrounds May 19-21.
This year’s event will feature live chainsaw carving and auction, a Stihl Timbersports competition, logging, grading and horse pulling demonstrations, equipment and truck displays, and more.
More than 30 chainsaw carvers will be on display and carving over the three-day period. A live auction of their works with auctioneer Stephanie Tarbay will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
As seen on ESPN, a Stihl Timbersports competition will be held. The competition showcases some of the world’s best lumberjacks competing across six disciplines.
Organizers are planning activities for the entire family. There will be log loading and lumber grading demonstrations and presentations on the history of logging in Clearfield County. The PA WoodMobile will be on display for tours, along with an axe throwing stage. Bear Hill Horse Logging will host demonstrations and there will be food and craft vendors.
A truck pull will close out the event on the grandstand track Saturday at 6:30 p.m. with six pulling classes.
The main event and attractions are free and open to the public. The truck pull has an admission price of $15 for adults and children 10 and under are free.
The festival is being held in conjunction with the annual Logs to Lumber event at the Curwensville High School on Friday, May 20.
A full schedule is to be released soon. Attendees are encouraged to visit the website https://www.lumberjackcarving.com/ and Facebook event page https://www.facebook.com/events/634476374315852/ for more information.