PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Mahaffey man is facing 150 felony charges allegedly related to sexual and physical abuse of a minor.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Douglas Edward Poole, 50, including two counts of rape forcible compulsion, two counts of rape threat of forcible compulsion, 20 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse (IDSI) forcible compulsion, 20 counts of IDSI threat of forcible compulsion, 20 counts of sexual assault, 20 counts of aggravated indecent assault without consent, 10 counts of aggravated indecent assault –forcible compulsion, 10 counts of aggravated indecent assault –threat of forcible compulsion, two counts of incest, two counts of incest of minor, 20 counts of endangering the welfare of children, 20 counts of corruption of minors, and two counts of unlawful restraint of minor –risk of bodily injury.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police received a Childline report related to the victim, and attempted to contact them. The victim later came to the station to be interviewed about the alleged abuse.
The victim alleged the abuse from Poole first started when they were 8 years old, but stopped for a period of time. The abuse started again just after the victim’s 16th birthday, again by Poole, the victim said.
The victim alleged 20 or more incidents of abuse by Poole to police. There were incidents of both sexual and physical abuse by Poole, according to the affidavit. The victim alleged Poole would sometimes become physically violent with them even when they did not refuse what he wanted.
The sexual abuse allegedly stopped when the victim was 17 or 18 years old.
Poole is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 7 with Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.