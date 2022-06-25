BROCKWAY – Terry Maher’s final Tour de Brockway will have a rider from nearly 1,500 miles away.
Maher is passing on the pedals of the Tour de Brockway after 20 years as race director. As he was planning the 41st running of the race, he got an email from Kristopher Simons of Brighton, Colorado, who had just found out about the long-running race.
“His girlfriend, Renee Veltri, is originally from Brockway, and she told him about the Tour de Brockway,” Maher said.
Around the time Maher started his career as race director, Simons left Western Pennsylvania to move to Colorado. Veltri and Simons met when they were both at Duquesne University, and she moved to Colorado to be with him. Since the two are coming back to Brockway for the Fourth of July, Maher and Simons will meet up at the race start. For Maher, it is exciting any time the race has someone from a considerable distance.
“We had a rider from Arizona 10 years ago, which is the furthest west we’ve had,” Maher said. “We often get riders from closer states and also Toronto. But this rider has a connection to Brockway.”
Simons has been in several semi-professional races and amateur races like the Tour de Brockway, and Maher is confident that Simons will enjoy the experience on the Fourth of July.
“Kristopher has a lot of experience of riding bikes in Colorado, and he wants to be in the road bike category,” Maher said. “He’s done some gravel racing, which is starting to become bigger around the area. He’s been in a couple of races, like the Leadville Trail 100, which is a famous bike race in the Colorado Rockies. I think he’ll be happy with the race. He’s been in semi-pro races, but for an amateur race, I think our race will impress him.”
The Leadville Trail 100 rides through elevations at a low of 9,200 feet and a high of 12,620, according to its website.
Meeting new riders like Simons and corresponding with longtime racers makes Maher’s final race a bittersweet experience. While Maher is confident the Tour de Brockway is in good hands moving forward, saying goodbye after 20 years is difficult.
“It’s been emotional,” he said. “I’ve gotten many emails about the race while the website was being rebuilt, so I’m dealing with emails from people who have been coming for years. Some people, I tell them that this is my last year, but others I don’t. I’ll make an announcement on the Fourth of July when the race starts.”
In Maher’s 20 years as race director, he has achieved many milestones.
“We’ve changed the race route and grew our number of riders,” he said. “We went from 12.5 miles to 15.5 to 24.5 and down to 21.5. This race route currently is the favorite of the majority of the riders. There’s just enough climbing to keep people separated in various packs since some are stronger on climbing than flats. I am proudest of being able to take this race that started with 50 people to 107 riders. Changing the name to the Tour de Brockway was a big factor, giving us name recognition as a bike race. Another major high was when Bicycling Magazine contacted me, and they ranked the Tour de Brockway as one of the top seven July 4 bike races.”
Even though this is his last year, Maher and his successor, Matt Oknefski, have been busy preparing for the race start. Maher is thankful that Oknefski agreed to take over the race.
“Matt and I attended a Fourth of July meeting to get a taste of what goes on with the whole organization,” Maher said. “I’m trying to get him involved with getting the T-shirts and the trophies. I have been working with him to learn the permits from PennDOT and the other aspects of running a race. We’re being pretty meticulous with the forms and permits so we can turn things over to him and he knows what to do step-by-step. He’s a cycling enthusiast, so he does it all. That’s the most-important aspect: having someone who is really into cycling.”
Maher looks forward to meeting Simons at the starting line on July 4, and he will say his goodbyes to the other riders, but only as a race director.
“In the future, I hope to participate in the Tour de Brockway as a rider,” he said. “With the organizational responsibilities, my time is limited to get out on the road. I feel after 20 years, I’ve volunteered enough time, and I need to be able to relax around the Fourth.”
The Tour de Brockway begins at 11 a.m. at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School. Registration begins at 9 a.m. More information can be found at the newly-relaunched Brockway Old Fashioned Fourth of July website at www.brockwayfourth.com.