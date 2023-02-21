PUNXSUTAWNEY — Mahoning Valley Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2076 members have voted to begin fundraising to pave the parking lot at the post home on Maple Avenue in Punxsutawney.
A generous donation of $10,000 made at the end of last year was set aside to get things started. Post Quartermaster Bob Lott said the VFW is being granted special permission for the new parking lot because of the flood zone.
“Paving with non-impervious material generally would not be allowed since the property is in a flood zone. However, an exception can be made since there is an existing parking lot on the property,” said Lott.
Permission can be granted to pave if the old parking lot is taken up and the new lot does not cover more area than the old one. A permit was granted by the Punxsutawney Borough Council on Feb. 10.
Post Adjutant Sam Cleveland is confident that the community will step up and help with the $30,000 project.
“We make our building available to the public for several open houses, programs and luncheons throughout the year such as Memorial Day, Flag Day, Veterans Day, and most recently Groundhog Day. We also allow the Red Cross to use it for at least six blood mobiles a year at no cost. Nonprofit organizations rent our building for a donation,” Cleveland said.
The post is actively fundraising now for this project in the hopes of paving in the spring.
“We’re doing this as much for the rest of the town as for ourselves. Anybody who uses the building in the future will appreciate being out of the mud. We’d like to do the paving this spring, and money-wise we’re over one third of the way to seeing it happen.”
The post currently is selling “Sgt. Phil” shirts and American flags and operating a Henry Golden Boy Rifle raffle (VFW Tribute Edition). Donations can be sent to VFW Post 2076, PO Box 33, Punxsutawney.
Shirts can be seen at the VFW by appointment by calling Lott at 814-952-8191. He will be there Tuesday starting at noon in conjunction with the Red Cross blood mobile.
“Other than that, we’ll play it by ear for nice weather to set up along the street or at businesses at different times,” Lott said.
Raffle tickets are available from any active post member. Only 200 tickets will be sold and the drawing will be after the last one is sold.