BROOKVILLE — The Mahoning Valley VFW Post 2076 presented a check to Western PA Cares for Kids Child Advocacy Center on Wednesday, donating $1,040 to the Brookville-based center.
Western PA Cares for Kids is an accredited member of the National Children’s Alliance, which sets the standards for child advocacy centers across the nation. A child advocacy center (CAC) is a child focused program that brings together all professionals needed to make appropriate investigation, treatment and prosecution decisions in child abuse cases while eliminating the need to repeatedly interview the child, which lessens the trauma for abuse victims.
It is a nonprofit organization that stays operational through donations and grants alone, which can be difficult at times, according to center Director Pat Berger.
This CAC was the vision of Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett, who wanted to treat abused and neglected children with compassion and eliminate repetitive interviews typical with the process of a child abuse case.
VFW Post 2076 Commander Jim Pallone, Adjutant Sam Cleveland, Quartermaster Bob Lott, and member Scott North presented the check to administrative staff at the CAC. Lott said since the VFW is also a nonprofit and does not have the financial benefit of a bar like most posts, it is rare for the post to donate to non-veteran organizations.
“When we receive a request from a non-veteran related organization such as yours, our policy is to announce the request to the membership and let each individual support the cause as he or she wants. In some cases, if the cause seems to strike a cord with several members, we may decide to ‘pass the hat,’ which is what happened with your request,” Lott said.
While the hat was being passed for Western PA Cares for Kids, someone suggested it be passed three times for the cause. The hat was passed a second time at another social event, and then a third time at the post’s Christmas party last Saturday evening.
“This is just to let you know that 100 percent of our donation has come out of members’ pockets,” Lott said.
Berger said the donation not only came out of their pockets, but also out of their hearts, and the staff is appreciative.
Lott further credited North, a post member and Jefferson County Commissioner, with influencing some of the donors, saying he spoke up to share the mission and purpose of the CAC.
“I had the advantage of knowing a little bit about this through you (Pat Berger) and Cass (Burkett) and my association with the county now. These gentlemen, the officers of our VFW, permitted me to explain a little bit about what you do and why,” North said.
Berger later spoke to the difficulty the organization faces to find grants and fundraise every year, saying a grant they receive one year might change its purpose or focus the next.
“We’re grateful that you’re here doing the things you’re doing. It’s not what we encounter in our day to day lives, but you’re impacting the quality of life, and most importantly the lives of children and protecting them, so it helps everyone,” North said.
Berger and Assistant Director Cass Burkett then took the VFW members on a tour of the whole facility explaining the purpose and necessity of each room in accomplishing the CAC’s mission.