PUNXSUTAWNEY — Mahoning Valley Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2076 is hosting a public event to commemorate 50 years since the U.S. military ended its operations in the Vietnam War.
Post Quartermaster Bob Lott said March 29 is now officially known as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. Since 2017, the date has been part of other military-centric observances including Memorial Day, Independence Day and Veterans Day.
March 29, 1973 was the day the last U.S. combat troops were pulled out of Vietnam.
This annual commemoration is meant to honor all veterans who served during the time period of Nov. 1, 1955 and May 15, 1975. “Since nobody could self-determine where they served, there is no distinction for anybody to be more deserving than anybody else for this time of remembrance,” Lott said.
Nearly two-thirds of the members of Post 2076 are Vietnam War veterans, according to Lott.
“We would love to have more. We would love to have more veterans from the wars since Vietnam ended. Our survival as a post depends upon it. Patriotic programs in Punxsutawney depend upon us,” Lott said.
Post 2076 invites the community to join members at the post home on Maple Avenue this Wednesday. Members and the public will meet at 5:30 p.m. for light snacks followed by a short patriotic ceremony at 6 p.m. A soup, salad and sandwich meal will follow. The public is encouraged to “bring the whole family, no need to bring anything else.” Post members and auxiliary will provide the food and beverages.