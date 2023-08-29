REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough continues to have maintenance issues with the borough building, following the emergency facade improvement project that took place last year.
The discussion started with talks about leaks happening in the library. Borough Administrative Assistant Jacqueline Dixon said the borough was quoted $7,500 to fix things at the library by the contractor who put the roof on. Code Officer and councilwoman Nichole Walk had photos to share what happened.
“There’s a leak on the ceiling, and below Jackie’s air conditioner it’s leaking,” according to Walk, followed by Dixon saying the leak is coming from the air conditioner. The leak is caused by the air conditioner not draining out the back because the air conditioner wasn’t installed correctly.
The roof leaking on the library side is the only thing the $7,500 covers, which includes fixing the gutters and everything on the roof. The leak was just recently discovered with the heavy rain in the area. The council prioritized fixing the roof with more rain in the forecast soon, with Council President Bill Cebulskie worried about the problem getting worse later with a temporary solution.
“I’d hate to find out in the middle of winter that it gets worse. That’s where with a roof, then we have a building to repair too,” Cebulskie said.
The council approved accepting the quote for $7,500 to fix the roof before moving on to discussion of the leaking air conditioner.
Since the water has been leaking into the wall for so long, it needs to be re-mortared. Once the wall is fixed, the AC needs to be reinstalled so it is tilted the correct direction to drain water.
Finally, the pipes in the upstairs were discussed because there’s a brown spot on the ceiling in the hallway that is believed to be caused by the pipes. There are two bathrooms upstairs and a sink in the social room, but are not used.
To fix the issue, it was suggested the borough turn the water off in the upstairs of the borough building. The only issue would be if there’s not a separate shut off for the upstairs.
“We don’t know if the water lines going upstairs are tied into the bathroom downstairs, that’s what they have to figure out. If so, then they can put a separate shut off to the upstairs and just shut that water off because nobody uses it, and then you won’t risk it breaking someday and making a big mess up there,” said Tammy Murray, borough police officer.
Cebulskie asked about having the borough maintenance man just turn the water off to the upstairs for the borough. The estimate given to the borough was $350 for what Cebulskie said he assumed was to cut the pipe and put a shut off valve on it. He again asked about any of the maintenance men being able to do it instead.
The heat in the police garage was also a concern, or lack thereof because the large forced air heater was red tagged by the gas company, according to Walk. The garage is heated to keep the computers in the police car from being in the freezing cold, and keeps snow melted off the car during winter, according to Murray.
The borough decided to get estimates to look at the issue there before winter.