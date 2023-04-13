SIGEL — Fire and emergency personnel entered day two of fighting a wildfire that started in Millstone Township, Elk County on Wednesday around 1 p.m. which has consumed hundreds of acres of forest, mostly in the Allegheny National Forest, according to officials. Millstone Township borders northern Jefferson County.
The wildfire quickly became a multi-county effort, drawing in emergency units from Jefferson, Elk, Clarion, Forest, and Clearfield counties and the Department of Conservation of Natural Resources (DCNR) in a matter of hours. The fire was initially reported as a large brush fire burning in two different spots and endangering a lodge, officials said.
Jefferson County EMA Director Tracy Zents provided an update Thursday on how the fire was fought, and continued to be handled into the second day. He reported one firefighter was transported to the hospital for a medical emergency while fighting the fire, but he does not believe it to be life-threatening at this time.
“There’s been a couple bumps and bruises, but only one had to be transported to the hospital,” Zents said.
On Wednesday, through the later part of the afternoon and into early evening, several air drops were conducted to help get the fire under control. Numerous ATVs and UTVs were requested to the scene as well to aid firefighters in getting into the woods with equipment and manpower.
“A lot of it you can’t get fire apparatus or even brush trucks to where the seat of the fire is at. The ATV and UTV is a smaller unit to be able to take equipment and manpower instead of doing it on foot. A lot of it is meant to help the firefighters so they’re not exhausted,” Zents said.
By Thursday afternoon, there were 15 departments back on scene and fighting the fire again. Reports that the fire had started to “jump fire lines” came in, which Zents further explained.
“Because of all the camps and different structures, they’re trying to build fire lines around them to protect them,” he said. “The other thing is with fire lines, they’re trying to get the fire to burn to a specific location. As they continue to work those fire lines, they’re dealing with hot spots and trying to control it from that point.”
Zents said the latest information he had showed the area being concentrated on is about 1,900-acre tract of land with several hundred acres within that having burnt already. He also said about 90 percent of the land is in the Allegheny National Forest, which means it is largely controlled by federal resources. Sigel Fire Chief David Smith has primarily been working with DCNR on the plan of action.
Relief crews were coordinated to fight the fire through the night to give the initial responders a break. Clearfield Station 29 Mahaffey stayed with DCNR crews to make sure the fire didn’t advance further.
“Usually when the conditions get toward dark, it starts to get a little bit of moisture in the air it will slow things down, but it’s still really dry,” Zents said Wednesday evening.
Thursday morning he began working with his counterparts in Elk and Clarion counties to better coordinate crews for day two.
“We did not want to pull everybody from one general vicinity because that leaves those areas unmanned,” Zents said. “We’ve been trying to strategically move departments to that area and keep others units in house.”
Sigel Volunteer Fire Department released a statement on its Facebook page during their reprieve Wednesday night, thanking all the organizations that had helped so far.
“Words can not express enough how thankful we are to everyone that came to help fight the massive brush fire in Millstone Township today. Thank you to the following organizations that assisted on the scene or by standing by,” the statement reads.
Responding Organizations Jefferson County Stations: Brockway Volunteer Fire Company Falls Creek Volunteer Fire Company Oliver Township Fire Department Summerville Volunteer Fire Company Pinecreek Volunteer Fire Department Knox Township Fire Department Warsaw Township Fire Department Big Run Volunteer Fire Company Lindsay Fire Company Elk county stations: Ridgway Fire Company St. Marys Fire Company Clarion/Forest county stations: Marienville Fire Department Farmington Township Fire Department Washington Township Fire Department Millcreek Fire Department Strattonville Fire Department Clearfield county stations: Goodwill Hose Co. #5 Mahaffey Volunteer Fire Department EMS agencies: Clarion Hospital EMS Elk County EMS Brockway Ambulance Elkland Search and Rescue Miscellaneous: American Red Cross The Salvation Army United Electric National Fuel DCNR US Forest Service State Forest Service Jefferson, Elk and Clarion 911 centers Jefferson County EMAs 795 and 796 And to the many people and businesses that donated food, drinks and other refreshments during the day.