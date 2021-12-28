BROOKVILLE — A South Connellsville man is facing felony charges after he allegedly crashed an ATV while under the influence and left the scene with an injured child passenger.
Marienville-based state police filed charges against Jeremy Robert Miller, 31, including endangering the welfare of children and aggravated assault by vehicle –both third degree felonies, accidents involving death or injury while no licenses –no grade listed, recklessly endangering another person –second degree misdemeanor, driving while license is suspended or revoked, careless driving –serious bodily injury, failure to report accident, unlawful operation –reg. certificate, unlawful operation of ATV in careless way, unlawful operation of ATV at unsafe speed, duty to report accident, and proof of insurance required –all summary offenses.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were initially called to a hit and run crash on McCutcheon Road, Eldred Township, Jefferson County in July. Police spoke with the caller, who reported he was sitting on his porch when he heard an ATV coming up the road. He then heard a loud noise like a crashing vehicle and ran to see an ATV against a group of trees and a “large adult male” lying on the road unconscious. He also saw a younger child, estimated to be about 5 years old, reportedly crying with a large bump on their forehead.
When the driver woke up, he was allegedly bleeding from the ears, and said they allegedly hit a deer and lost control. The caller told him “help is on the way.” The man then allegedly placed the child on the ATV and said “we have to get out of here” and drove away, according to the affidavit.
Police also noted 10 feet of tire tracks along the side of the road that lead to the group of trees that were hit, and a deer about 50 feet on the opposite side of the road.
Police were later contacted by a man requesting information about a crash his child was involved in. He told police his child was in an “un-helmeted ATV crash.” He said his child was allegedly taken to Clarion Hospital the same day as the crash with severe injuries to the head and facial area, along with a spinal fluid leak. The child allegedly had to undergo numerous surgeries, according to the affidavit.
Police then spoke with the child’s mother, who said her child and boyfriend were involved in the ATV crash, and both had severe injuries as a result. The child, who was confirmed to be 6 years old, had facial, skull, orbital, and nasal fractures, along with a spinal fluid leak and was at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, according to the affidavit.
A photo line-up was presented to the initial witness, who picked Miller’s photo out. Medical records confirmed Miller was taken and treated at Clarion Hospital on the date of the crash. Medical records for the child were also obtained, confirming their injuries.
Police discovered Miller was driving the ATV while his license was suspended, and no proof of insurance or registration was provided for the ATV. The ATV was located and photos taken for evidence, and it was found that no ATV permit existed for the one in the crash.
Miller’s case is currently listed as inactive, and awaiting a preliminary hearing with Magisterial Judge Gregory Bazylak.