DuBOIS — Resurfacing and rehabilitation work on Maple Avenue is expected to be completed by the end of this month.
That was the latest word at Monday’s DuBois City Council meeting.
City Engineer Chris Nasuti said the base coat is being applied this week.
Beginning Oct. 17, work on Hospital Avenue and Arminta and Munroe streets will take place.
Councilman Shane Dietz said that traffic delays associated with the various construction projects have not been as problematic as might be expected.
Detour enforcement
On a related topic, Councilwoman Shannon Gabriel related an experience she had with a driver who ignored detour signs and could have caused an accident.
She said, and police Chief Blaine Clark agreed, that road closures and detours will be strictly enforced. The road work, while inconvenient, is not an excuse for recklessness.
Line flushing
Water line flushing in the city will begin Sunday, Oct. 16.
Trick or treat
Trick-or-treating in the city as well as in Sandy Township, will take place from 6-8 p.m. Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31.
Bids awarded
Bucktail Excavators of St. Marys was awarded bids for anti-skid material, sand, limestone and AASHTO.
The training facility fence relocation bid was awarded to Kessler Backyard Specialties for $36,875.71.
CDBG resolutions
A resolution authorizing submission of the city’s Community Development Block Grant application for 2022 was approved along with fair housing and minority and women business enterprise resolutions.
Sewage rate revision
A revised resolution setting the sewage rate at $19 per one thousand gallons effective July 1, 2025, was approved. The rate reflects what is necessary to finance the loan portion of construction of a new wastewater treatment plant.
Upcoming meetings
The council’s next work session will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13. The next council meeting will take place Monday, Oct. 17. It will begin with a combined council-supervisors consolidation meeting at 6 p.m. followed immediately afterward by the regular council meeting.
Closed meeting
City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio asked the council to adjourn into a closed meeting for a personnel matter.