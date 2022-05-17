CURWENSVILLE — Residents living at Marion Manor Senior Living were notified recently that the facility is closing.
The building, located at 1223 Schofield St. Ext., Curwensville, is reported to be owned by Omega Healthcare Investors Inc., Hunt Valley, Md.
Facility Manager S. Denny Granahan said he is unable to answer specific questions about the closing, or the number of residents living at the 40-bed facility who are affected by the closure.
Granahan did confirm the facility is closing at the beginning of June.
“I can confirm Marion Manor has made the difficult decision to close effective June 5,” he said.
He reported he is working with Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging and other local personal care home providers to ensure residents, their families and other responsible parties are aware of available options and have an opportunity to find a new home.
Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Chief Executive Officer Kathleen Gillespie confirmed the agency is working with the residents and said she is aware that some of the residents have received letters notifying them of the facility’s closing.
“We are providing advocacy services for those residents. No one has requested an ombudsman to date,” she said. A nursing home ombudsman is a public official who works to resolve issues residents face.
The agency is also providing level of care assessments for residents to ensure they receive the specific services they require.
“We want to make sure every resident has the proper level of care they need,” Gillespie said.
Gillespie said a meeting will be held with the residents and their families on Wednesday, May 18, to review options available and help everyone affected to find new housing.
The Progress, a partner publication of The Courier Express, made numerous attempts to contact Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. Calls and emails seeking comment were not returned.