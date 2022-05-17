Editor’s note: All reported results of the Pennsylvania primary election are unofficial. The unofficial results referenced for this article were provided by the Department of State website as of 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Doug Mastriano is projected to win the Republican primary for governor of Pennsylvania, according to unofficial results provided by the Department of State as of 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Mastriano, a current state senator and retired U.S. Army colonel, was poised to emerge victorious in a crowded field of Republican candidates. With a commanding lead, The Associated Press declared Mastriano the winner before all votes were tallied. As of 10 p.m., Mastriano had received a little more than 43% of the statewide Republican vote.
Mastriano will face Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro in November’s general election. Shapiro ran unopposed in the Democratic primary for governor.
As of 10 p.m., the Republican primary for U.S. Senate was too close to call, as David McCormick and Mehmet Oz were locked in a tight race. McCormick and Oz had both received more than 30% of statewide votes that had been counted, with Kathy Barnette around 23%.
John Fetterman, current lieutenant governor, was projected to easily win the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, earning nearly 60% of the statewide vote according to the DOS. Conor Lamb followed with roughly 28% of the vote, as of 10 p.m.
An unofficial breakdown of percentage of Republican voting for governor (top three) in the Tri-County Area, as provided by the DOS at 10 p.m.:
Clearfield County –No report as of 10 p.m.
Elk County –Doug Mastriano 51%, Bill McSwain 19%, Lou Barletta 8%
Jefferson County –Mastriano 56%, McSwain 19%, Barletta 7%
An unofficial breakdown of percentage of Republican voting for U.S. Senate (top three) in the Tri-County Area, as provided by the DOS:
Clearfield County — No report as of 10 p.m.
Elk County — David McCormick 30.5%, Mehmet Oz 30.3%, Kathy Barnette 25.6%
Jefferson County — Barnette 33%, McCormick 29%, Oz 27%
Fetterman received 79% in Elk County and 75% in Jefferson County.
For local positions, incumbents ran unopposed.
Rep. Mike Armanini ran unopposed in the Republican primary for the 75th District in the state House of Representatives — which covers all of Elk County and parts of Clearfield County, including DuBois, Sandy Township and Falls Creek, among other municipalities.
Rep. Brian Smith ran unopposed on the Republican ticket for the 66th District in the state House of Representatives — which covers all of Jefferson County.
Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson ran unopposed on the Republican ticket for the 15th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives — which covers all of Clearfield, Elk and Jefferson counties.
For the state lieutenant governor post, Austin Davis was projected to earn a convincing victory in the Democratic primary while Carrie Lewis DelRosso was projected to win the Republican nomination.
Updated results will be available online at: thecourierexpress.com and in Thursday’s Courier Express print edition.