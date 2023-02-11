DUBOIS — Melia Mitskavich of DuBois continues to garner national attention as a standout bowler, earning the highest youth female average in the country last season.
Mitskavich, 17, received the honor from the United States Bowling Congress. She was presented with the USBC National High Average Award last weekend at the DuBois Lanes. This award is for her average during the 2021-2022 bowling season.
“Mitskavich collected the youth female award after finishing the season with a 237.53 average for 75 games during the DuBois Lanes Juniors League at DuBois Lanes, Inc.” according to the USBC website.
Mitskavich is the daughter of three-time Professional Women’s Bowling Association tour champion, Jackie Mitskavich.
Melia Mitskavich, who attends DuBois Central Catholic, was also presented with an official letter from the Executive Director of the USBC Chad Murphy.
“We hope you will display this award with pride and know that it is considered by many as the ultimate in bowling achievements,” Murphy said in the letter.
This high average award comes after she threw her first 300 game in January 2022, then followed it with several more, all during league bowling. She ended the season with a high series of 790.
Mitskavich is looking into colleges with a balance between good academics and a solid bowling program. She hopes to go into the medical field as a career, but also hopes to continue bowling during her college years.
