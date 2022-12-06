DuBOIS — Members of The Arc of Jefferson and Clearfield Counties Recreation and Respite Club are in the holiday spirit, working on projects to give back to various groups in the community.
The Recreation and Respite Club in DuBois is a social club for special needs adults with intellectual/developmental disabilities. It is for people 18 years old and older. The club’s goal is, “to promote self-confidence, positive relationships, social independence, and a sense of belonging among our members.”
Director Jessica Colgan said when planning for November, club patrons decided they wanted to hold a food drive for nonperishable food to donate to the DuBois Area Food Pantry.
“One of the members suggested doing a canned food drive and donate to the DuBois Food Pantry,” Colgan said.
For the whole month of November, patrons and their caregivers collected food at the club to donate. This is the first year the club has done a drive like this, but Colgan said the club is already planning to do it again next year.
Now in December, the patrons are going to make cards to donate to veterans. The cards will be mailed to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland.
“We have a couple staff members that are veterans,” Colgan said.
“A friend of mine has an affiliation to the hospital. She had put it on Facebook and I caught it because my family is entirely military, her (Colgan) family’s got a lot of military… We just figured why not?” said Shelly Wells, an aid at the club.
Colgan said the group also wanted to try to find an organization that isn’t donated to as frequently during the holidays to focus on. The club will be making these cards at the facility on Dec. 9.
Wells said the club averages about 50 people per day, saying the club has doubled in patrons in the last six months. This is the number of club members who come in, along with their caretakers. Colgan attributed much of this growth to word of mouth.
Wells first started coming to the club to bring her daughter there. Shortly after, she got more involved with volunteering and became an aid.
“When you love your job, it makes life good. We can’t wait to get in and be with our people,” Wells said about the club.
Donations for the club and the Arc as a whole can be made at jcarc.org/donate or make checks payable and send to The Arc of Jefferson & Clearfield Counties, 36 Hoover Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.