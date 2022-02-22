BROCKWAY – The Brockway Chapter of the FFA recently spent a day making new friends and learning how to be leaders during the FFA’s ACES conference.
ACES, which stands for Agricultural Cooperation Establishes Success, is a leadership conference in Harrisburg, and FFA chapters from around the state attend.
“You go around in different groups of people, and most of the time, you don’t have people in your chapter with you,” Riley Williams, a junior at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School, said. “You have to get to know people.”
“It’s good to get out of your comfort zone,” fellow junior Tanner Guaglianone said. “Everyone is different. I met a couple of people from Mifflinburg and Tri-Valley. The one was a football player, and we connected through that.”
Sophomore Mayson Fremer said that the chance to make new friends was a major draw for him.
“You’re kind of forced to make new friends,” he said. “Everyone in your chapter is spread out. I made a friend right away. We learned how to introduce ourselves to new people, which is great in both FFA and in an interview.”
The ACES conference has workshops on social skills, leadership and teamwork. Williams said that the workshops went beyond skills that are useful for students right now and touched on skills that can help in life after high school.
“They talked about going to college, what to do during a gap year, and even how to go into the workforce right away,” Williams said. “They talked to us about job interview skills and even social skills, like having a conversation.”
Guaglianone said that leadership conferences like ACES is one of the benefits of being in FFA that most people do not think of.
“I think people who aren’t in FFA think it’s just for farmers, but we have a lot of different types of people and learn a lot more than farming,” he said.
“The closest thing we’ve done to farming is planting and maintaining the plants in the greenhouse,” Williams added. “It’s not all about farming.”
Brockway FFA Adviser Matt Holt explained that the FFA may have started out as “Future Farmers of America,” but it changed its name to just FFA in 1988. That change reflects that the organization is not just for farmers but also for students who wish to use an understanding of agriculture and related sciences as a springboard to become anything from doctors to teachers to scientists and more. FFA builds leadership and personal skills while providing an overview of agricultural topics.
“FFA focuses on more than agriculture,” Holt said. “The students who join FFA will become more comfortable talking in front of crowds, meeting new people, and building teams. ACES and other leadership conferences build students’ skills, and they’re a lot of fun. Some of the kids come out of these conferences with lifelong friendships that could only have been made through the FFA.”
The students feel that they have benefitted from FFA in many ways, including broadening their understandings of people outside Brockway.
“I have learned a lot from FFA,” Fremer said. “Going to ACES, you learn a lot more about other people in the state. I didn’t know that there were people so much like me in other parts of the state.”
Guaglianone agreed.
“You learn about different things through FFA,” he said. “It’s good to get out of your comfort zone. At ACES, we learned about the different qualities of being a leader and how to find the right traits in others to make them part of a team. For our chapter of FFA, it’s important. As people graduate, others will have to step up to be leaders.”