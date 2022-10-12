PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Council held a lengthy meeting Monday evening with a room full of residents from the Columbus Planned Community requesting the borough take responsibility and fix issues with roads and water within the development.
The group of residents was represented by a single speaker, Jim Tripp, homeowners’s association president, who previously approached the council several months ago to raise concerns about the development.
“I’m here this evening to represent 53 taxpaying households in the borough of Punxsy Columbus Planned Community. Several months ago I spoke here and outlined the problems we are having in our development. At this meeting, when others spoke there was interaction between council and the speaker, but when I spoke there was complete silence. It was quite obvious I was blown off. Many questions were asked, and to date I have received no answers,” Tripp said.
Councilman Bill Williams agreed to view the complaints and document them following Tripp’s previous appearance before the council. Tripp said Williams spent more than two and half hours in the development seeing the problems and talking with residents.
Tripp said he also met with the Borough Council President Jim Bianco and Borough Manager Toby Santik and was told there were no codes back when the development was started. Tripp’s response to this was “I do not believe we were in the stone age in the year 2000.” Tripp sought out a current copy of the current codes in effect. After finding these, he also sought out codes in effect prior to 2004, when the current codes were revised.
He received a book of codes prior to 2004, and prior to the development being built, which he read excerpts from.
“Council must have their engineer on scene and supervise all aspects of the build. If the borough does not have an engineer, they must hire one. Final approval of everything built needs final approval of you people (the council). I will tell you this. There is not an engineer in the world that would pave a road over dirt. And that’s exactly what we have,” Tripp said.
He said he was advised by a PennDOT engineer that an attorney would solve the resident’s problems. He then read another passage from the code book.
“These regulations have been adopted in order to create favorable conditions to the health, safety, morals, convenience and general welfare of the citizens of Punxsutawney through the enforcement of regulation that will ensure the harmonious development of the community,” Tripp said.
At this point, Tripp’s five minutes were up, but another resident of the development stood to yield his time to speak to Tripp.
Tripp said he would have rather been sitting in an attorney’s office in Pittsburgh, talking to an attorney who specializes in homeowner’s association issues, but that the other citizens of the development sitting in the room wanted to give the borough another chance to fix the problems.
Wrapping up his speech, Tripp also said the development “did finally get street signs,” but that some of them are placed where no emergency vehicles will be able to see them.
“I know there are good people on this council. I asked you tonight to explain to these residents what you can do for us or what you can’t, be straightforward. They deserve to hear what council has to say. Gentlemen, this is now in your ballpark. We don’t want to go to an attorney. But we will if we have to,” Tripp said.
Councilman Josh McAfoos asked if the residents have to get permits for house improvements, which Tripp confirmed they do. McAfoos said if the borough is already enforcing the codes to the residents, he didn’t understand the issue and the borough is “still messing around with what’s going on up there.”
Tripp said he could answer this, alleging “back in the day, 2001, council at the time and our developer, hand in hand, was let do whatever he wanted to do… Thus we have a development that is falling apart, only because council did not do their job… I hate to say this, but Mike Defelice ran council. He wasn’t on council, but he sure ran it.”
Defelice was the developer of the housing project. The development is now owned by his daughter Lindsay Kendra, who Borough Manger Toby Santik said he spoke to about these issues.
“I talked to Lindsay and she contends that those are private drives, those are her roads,” Santik said.
Councilman Justin Cameron added that when council asked to put stop signs where the development roads meet a borough road, Defelice refused, saying the roads were private.
“That to me just seems like a disconnect, so I’m not sure where the disconnect is Jim, but I’m just saying that’s what we were told when we requested those things,” Cameron said.
Tripp argued against this claim saying “it does not matter if they’re private roads. The borough, because they’re going to take tax money off of us, have to have their engineer in here and do it properly.”
He welcomed the borough sending Code Enforcer Mary McHenry to write down all the code violations. Williams spoke up to say there are definite problems in the development that he saw, such as a pipe sticking above the ground filled with water.
“We’ve got to step up and do something for these people. This is not right to treat these people like this. This is absolutely ridiculous,” Williams said.
Williams then said Tripp had figured out how much taxes the residents of the development had paid, and asked how much it was.
“We did some math, we paid $2,500,000 in taxes to the borough… We are a cash cow for the borough,” Tripp said.
McAfoos asked if the borough’s engineer could be sent to the development to look over the concerns. Solicitor Nicholas Gianvito said it sounded “more like an engineering issue than a code enforcement issue.”
The borough settled on having a meeting with Tripp to discuss the issues and search for a solution on Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. It was also suggested that an engineer, the code officer, and possibly a representative of PennSAFE as well.