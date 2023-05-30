PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney American Legion Post 62 hosted a Memorial Day parade and ceremony Monday, with guest speaker retired Air Force Lt. Col. Ken Burkett.
The parade kicked off at 10:30 a.m. featuring the Jefferson County Honor Guard and Punxsutawney Area High School Band. Parade units marched down Union Street to Barclay Square where the public gathered for a ceremony following the parade.
Tim Cooper with the American Legion began the program, with an invocation being given by Salvation Army Lt. Stacy Stacy. State Rep. Brian Smith and Sen. Joe Pittman also attended the ceremony, both giving brief thanks to all veterans at the start of the ceremony.
The American Legion Auxiliary also presented three local eighth graders –Isaac Markle, Issadora Gourley and Mason Noerr –with the American Legion Auxiliary Certificate of School Award. A fourth student, Olivia Groce was presented with her award on Friday, as she was unable to attend the ceremony Monday.
This award is presented to students who are nominated by their teachers for showing exceptional patriotism and good character while at school.
Lt. Col. Burkett then gave a speech, discussing the history of Memorial Day, even before it was a recognized holiday by Congress. He spoke about the beginnings of recognizing fallen soldiers in the Civil War when both Union and Confederate families alike honored all soldiers who had fallen on their battlefields, hoping the same honor was being given to their lost loved ones.
“Grieving families both northern and southern began decorating the graves of those lost,” Burkett said.
He continued, speaking about the sacrifices that have been, and continue to be made to protect the country.
“Our great nation endures today because of the countless sacrifices of those service men and women who came before us,” Burkett said. “They rose to protect a nation that has given so much to them, and continues to give so much to us.”
The morning program concluded with a firing from the honor guard and the playing of Taps.