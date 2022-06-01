KERSEY — Fox Post 511 of the American Legion and Burial Detail was in charge of the 2022 Memorial Day service in Kersey.
Leon Blashock served as master of ceremonies and the celebration began with advancing the colors and the flag raising. Musical contributions during the ceremony included Lana Vendur singing the “Star-Spangled Banner,” Janelle, Ila and Annaliese Doran singing “God Bless America,” and Brianna Cooney singing “Amazing Grace.”
Father Ross Micelli from St. Boniface Church and Rev. Ann Foor from the Kersey United Methodist Church gave the opening prayer and closing benediction, respectively.
Matt Pontzer, Fox Township Supervisor addressed the group, reminding everyone to take the time to thank our servicemen and women for their service. He recounted how a close friend had experienced the loss of his son during active service, and what a supreme sacrifice it was for the family. He reminded the attendees to remember the true meaning of Memorial Day.
Steve Miller read General Logan’s Orders establishing Memorial Day as a time to remember those who gave their lives in the service of their country. The Burial Detail demonstrated the correct way to fold the flag as Blashock explained the meaning of each of the 13 folds.
The rifle salute was given by the Legion Burial Detail and “Taps” was played by Gary Moyer. Everyone was invited to a luncheon at the Fox Township American Legion Home in Dagus Mines following the program.