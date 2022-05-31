PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2076 revived the once long-standing tradition of a Memorial Day parade and ceremony in Barclay Square on Monday, with the event that just three weeks ago many weren’t sure would take place.
The parade stepped off at 9 a.m. with several walking and vehicle units making their way down Union Street. VFW member Bob Lott emceed the parade for those who lined the street for the occasion. Those in the parade included two World War II veterans, Princess of America Junior Ambassador Gillian Vit, the Jefferson County Honor Guard, the Punxsutawney Lion’s Club, local fire departments and the Punxsutawney Area High School band.
Once in the park, the ceremony began with VFW Post 2076 Commander Jim Pallone giving a history of Memorial Day, dating back to 1971 when Congress declared it a national holiday.
“More than 1.1 million military men and women have died while serving in all branches of the U.S. military from the Revolutionary War to the War on Terror,” Pallone said.
He then introduced keynote speaker, retired Army Lt. Col. and current Jefferson County Commissioner Scott North. Both Pallone and North spoke about how for many, Memorial Day means a day off work and often barbecues and relaxation, while for others it carries a heavy meaning.
North is a resident of Punxsutawney, a member of VFW post 2076, and retired in 2012 with more than 29 years in uniform. He began as a cannon crewman, then fire direction specialist before retiring from commanding an artillery battalion. He served through two combat zone deployments as an artillery fire support officer.
His military awards include the Legion of Merit Bronze Star, Combat Action Badge, six Meritorious Service Medals, six Army Commendations Medals, several Army Achievements Medals, and the NATO Ribbon.
During his speech, North connected with the audience by sharing when and how Memorial Day changed meaning to him personally. He spoke about the difficult things those in active duty are tasked with doing, and what he personally found to be the most difficult.
North recalled attending the Memorial Day parade as a child with his family, and later going to place flowers on the graves of his family members.
“In my youth when I went to the cemeteries, I would see names etched in granite. It was an abstract to me. There was a name, there’s a headstone, there’s a brass medallion, upon that medallion was a war…I understood that it was a day of honor and reverence and respect, but they were names and granite,” North said.
He then spoke about his early time serving in uniform. He said Memorial Day became “a little different to me,” as he found a kinship with those who had served. Though the day had begun to change, he still thought of it as “still names in granite, still an arm’s distance abstract.”
“Memorial Day changed after two deployments. It changed in this way. Those names in granite had faces. Those names etched in granite had voices, they had hopes and dreams. Some of those names were people I knew. It wasn’t that Memorial Day had changed, it’s that I had changed,” North said.
Here, North began to speak about how when serving in the military, people are sometimes tasked to do things that go against basic rights and wrongs they were taught.
He talked about the burden of having to harm another human being, but said it was not the hardest thing he’d had to do. He talked about being a battalion leader and having to task others with harming other human beings, and knowing he had to impose that same burden on them, but again this was not the hardest thing he’d done.
“The most bitter duty I’ve ever had to perform, and I would say by far, was to tell a man that his son is not coming home,” North said. “So a few weeks ago, we faced the prospect of not having Memorial Day observations here, and Punxsutawney, here you are. This is why we have to keep this alive. To give voice and face to those names.”