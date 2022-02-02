BROCKWAY – Mengle Memorial Library was always open during the pandemic, but now its programs are beginning to pick up.
Mengle was available for appointments during the pandemic, and then opened for limited customers. Eventually, the library was back to full hours and is bringing back programs, including author visits.
“When the pandemic first happened, people were in panic mode,” Mengle Head Librarian Darlene Marshall explained. “Because of the stress people were going through, they might not have realized that we were here. But now, we see the numbers going up.”
Marshall said that the library found ways to help its people and keep materials and resources available.
“The big thing is to make sure people felt safe in the library,” Marshall said. “We have new staff members, and everyone is really pitching in. We were here 50 hours a week in 2021, but we didn’t have staff for programs. Now we even have the toys out in the children’s library because we have the staff members to keep them clean.”
Marshall said that the main focus during the pandemic was the older population.
“The older people needed us,” Marshall said. “They needed to get out during the pandemic. And we were here all along – appointments early on and the limited groups later. We were able to really pay attention to those people because they came in for appointments or we didn’t have a lot of people in the library.
“We’re also there for the kids,” Marshall said. “We’re also doing Tinkering Time on February 9, so parents can get 1-on-1 time for their children, or we can schedule groups. Stop in and experience hands-on learning with our new resources.”
In addition, Mengle Memorial Library is teaming up with staff from the Guidance Center to restart its 1-2-3 Grow With Me Program. It will run for five weeks starting Feb. 14. The program is for families with children ages 5 and under.
“The relaxed atmosphere of the program offers caregivers an opportunity to ask any questions they may have about their child’s growth and development,” Marshall said. The library’s announcement for the program added that the Guidance Center can help parents with literacy, speech and hearing, music, nutrition, and child development.
To join the Tinker Time or 1-2-3 Grow With Me, parents, grandparents, foster parents, and other caregivers are encouraged to call the library 814-265-8245. Spaces are limited, and masks are required.
In fact, Marshall said that the only difference in the library from before the pandemic is the masks.
“Things are back to normal, except that you have to wear a mask,” she said.
Marshall is excited to see people coming through the doors of the library, and she said the numbers have been increasing. They did not have the usual Christmas slump, and she thinks the numbers were even higher during that season. She credits the success of the library to the community, the library board, and her staff.
“We’re focused on teamwork,” she said. “If you work together and support each other, you’ll succeed.”
More information is available at the library’s website, menglelibrary.org.