BROCKWAY – The theme for this year’s National Library Week is “Connect With Your Library,” and Mengle Memorial Library is celebrating 20 years of connection with its book groups.
National Library Week is the first week of April. The theme of connection is one that resonated with Mengle Head Librarian Darlene Marshall.
“It is wonderful to connect with our book group each time it meets,” she said. “We have a wonderful community of individuals that use our library.”
Mengle recently released an announcement including comments from the members of the book group. Meeting together to talk about books for two decades has created close connections among the members and the staff of the library. Mengle’s long-running book club does not assign books to read, as member Don Wingard explained. It allows everyone to pick their own books. The members then share what they read and talk about their individual books.
“Everyone listened to each other and appreciated the comments each person made about books and participated in relevant discussion on the topic of books,” Harriet Moyer told the library.
Boyd Bartlett said that book clubs meet a need that most ignore past childhood.
“It’s like a story hour for adults,” he told Marshall. “Everyone reads a different book. You never know what you will hear when you sit down.”
Wingard added, “All of this would not be possible without the leadership of Barb Pisarchick and the friendly and accommodating staff of the Mengle Memorial Library.”
Marshall said the book club and all the library patrons are a blessing for the staff at the library.
“Every time we see someone, we are blessed to greet them and assist them,” she said. “The comments provided by the book group show how we connect with our users on a regular basis.”
Along with book clubs and the traditional library services, Mengle Memorial offers many services that Marshall says keeps libraries relevant in the 21st century.
“One patron came in to tell me that, with our assistance, they were able to start a new job,” Marshall said. “Another patron told me how excited they have been to use Libby and access ebooks on OverDrive while they were checking out regular print books that they planned to read quickly. Plus, we have been assisting a patron to transition their phone due to the switchover from 3G and help them with device questions.”
Marshall added that modern libraries are more than just checking out books. People use the printers, access the internet, and hunt for jobs at the library. She said that the connection with groups like the book club is important, but the library also connects with people in other avenues of their lives and far more often than National Library Week.
“Many find they come to our library with their research and technical questions. Often, I see patrons use our library to print from their phone or use our printing services when their printer isn’t working. Libraries have definitely adapted to meet the needs of users.”
National Library Week is a good chance for communities to reconnect with their libraries if they have not been using the facilities or services. After COVID-19 shutdowns, the connection message might allow communities to go back to a place they have not seen in a couple of years.
More on National Library Week can be found at www.ala.org and more programs at Mengle Memorial Library can be found at www.menglelibrary.org.