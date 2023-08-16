PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board passed the new library policy without further discussion at last week’s meeting, but did have the pressing matter of a board resignation to discuss.
The board announced at last Thursday’s committee meeting that member Lisa Mennetti submitted her letter of resignation with an effective date of Sept. 10. This changed when shortly before the board meeting, Mennetti sent another email changing her effective date to Aug. 8.
A short discussion was had at Thursday’s meeting while the board Solicitor Jennifer Gornall was present. At that time, the board was under the impression they would have until the September meeting to solicit letters of interest and plan for the vacancy.
“Jennifer went through a pretty detailed explanation of what was going to occur if Lisa had her effective date on Sept. 10, which is what she informed us in the write-in prior. Jennifer confirmed all that with the county, she was correcting the advice she gave us. That was all confirmed today, and then a couple of hours later we got a new email from Lisa asking for an updated resignation to be today. So the advice we got is going to be negated, it’s just going to change since it’s more than 60 days to the general election,” said Matt Kengersky, board president.
Now with Mennetti’s resignation already effective, the board only has the next 30 days to fill the vacancy before they risk the courts being petitioned to fill the seat. The board had already discussed the possibility of soliciting letters of interest at the committee meeting.
A new board member must be appointed by Sept. 8, and will only hold the seat until December. Kengersky said his understanding is that there will be additional names on the ballot in November to fill Mennetti’s position, a two-year term.
This was confirmed by Director of Elections for Jefferson County Karen Lupone.
“There will now be a two-year term added on the ballot in the fall. The Republican and Democratic parties will both have the opportunity to nominate a candidate to fill that seat. I am not sure of their process by how they seek their nominees,” Lupone said.
She also explained why the change of effective date mattered in this process.
“The resignation date matters because when a resignation is received, there is a 60 day window in which to fill that seat. Since Ms. Mennetti changed her effective to Aug. 8, the vacancy falls within the 60 day timeframe and can be elected upon. Had she kept the initial date of September, it would have been too late to be elected on, then it would be by appointment by the school board members,” Lupone said.
With the now tight timeline, the board discussed either having a special board meeting between now and Sept. 8, or advertising to vote on filling the vacancy at the September committee meeting. The September committee meeting is on Sept. 7, but the voting meeting is not until Sept. 12.
The board discussed making the deadline for submitting resumes and letters of interest Aug. 25
Board member Bob Cardamone asked what the process is after the temporary appointment, which Kengersky said he would get a summary from Gornall.
“This came in so late today that Jennifer wasn’t ready for that,” Kengersky said.
Anyone on the current ballot could submit a letter of interest to sit for the remainder of the year, while running for a seat in November.