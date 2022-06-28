PUNXSUTAWNEY — The annual One Mile for a Smile race is returning to Punxsutawney again this year, with the race down Mahoning Street scheduled for July 6 during Festival in the Park.
This annual event is arranged by local nonprofit Miles for Smiles, which is an organization focused on raising awareness and funds for a common birth defect — cleft lip and palate. The organization and race are run by the Koppenhaver family, which has two generations affected by the condition.
This year’s race is scheduled for Wednesday, July 6 at 7 p.m. with in-person registration opening at 5:30 p.m. at the Statue of Liberty Phil. Pre-registration can be completed online at runsignup.com. There is a $5 donation cost to participate, which goes to the Miles for Smiles scholarship fund.
The race will start at SSCD Church and end in front of Barclay Square, and participants are responsible for transportation to the start line.
Timing is done by volunteers, and awards will be given to the top finishers.
There will also be a Rocket Pop Kids Run Friday, July 8 at 11 a.m. This race is for ages 12 and under. There is a $5 donation fee to participate, and all participants will receive a finishers medal and rocket pop.
Ann Koppenhaver created the local organization as a way to help families like hers, who have experienced the struggle of cleft lip and palate firsthand.
The annual fun run and walk is based on the international charity organization, Smile Train, which aims to bring awareness, training, funding, and resources to cleft lip and palate.
Last year’s race raised $1,400 for Miles for Smiles and Smile Train. This allowed the organization to award two scholarships for this year, and donate four surgeries to Smile Train.