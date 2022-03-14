Name: Barb Kopshina
Town of residence: Sykesville
Occupation: Information Resources and Services Support Specialist, Penn State DuBois Library (fancy wording for a library assistant)
My favorite thing about where I live... I live in the country on a farm that has been in my family since 1855. It’s beautiful there, especially during the summer months. My nearest neighbor is about ½ mile away so there’s lots of privacy and long walks are always nice.
One thing I wish our area had... More things for young children to do. I have 5-year-old twin boys and we often travel out of town to visit amusement and adventure parks or museums.
I can’t live without... Chapstick!
My favorite vacation spot is... anywhere there’s a beach. Outer Banks is nice!
In my free time, I like to... take my kids swimming at the Brockway pool during the summer, research family and local history, clean tombstones, watch true crime shows, remodel my house, take care of my farm and spend time with my family and friends, of course!
I’m up and at ‘em every day... 6 a.m. during the week and 7:30 a.m. on weekends.
The worst job I ever had was... probably a factory job that I had for two days. I am not good with monotony.
I will say that each job I’ve had has led me to where I am now so I’m grateful for each experience.
A goal of mine in the next 12 months... I have a lot…get my kids swimming lessons, finish home projects, create a new map for the Sykesville Memorial Cemetery and clean tombstones in local cemeteries that are no longer readable or just need a good cleaning. I like to photograph entire cemeteries and put them on www.findagrave.com.